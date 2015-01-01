पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद कांग्रेस ने खोले पत्ते, भाजपा ने पहले ही सेंध लगा बदले 6 प्रत्याशी

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
अंतिम दिन हाेने से नामांकन दाखिल करवाने कलेक्ट्री में अारअाे कक्ष के बाहर उम्मीदवारों की कतारें लगी रही।
  • आज हाेगी नामांकन पत्राें की जांच, कल दाेपहर तीन बजे तक वापस लिए जा सकेंगे नाम

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिले के अंतिम दिन काफी उठापटक रही। जहां बगावत के डर से कांग्रेस ने नामांकन की समय सीमा पूरी हाेेने के आधे घंंटे बाद अपने प्रत्याशियों की सूची सार्वजनिक की। वहीं भाजपा ने इस सूची में सेंध लगाते हुए एनवक्त पर आनन-फानन में अपने छह प्रत्याशी बदल दिए। कांग्रेस को भी अपना एक प्रत्याशी बदलना पड़ा।

मंगलवार काे जांच हाेगी और बुधवार दाेपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। ज जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए कांग्रेस ने युवा प्रत्याशी के रूप में वार्ड 34 के लिए मावली क्षेत्र से सीमा काे प्रत्याशी बनाया, लेकिन बाद में पता चला कि तय सीमा की उम्र एक दिन कम है और उसका नामांकन निरस्त हाे सकता है।

आनन-फानन में देहात के निवृत्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला ने प्रभारी जगदीशचंद्र शर्मा और क्षेत्र के नेताओं से बात की और साेवनी बाई का नाम तय किया। भाजपा के प्रदेश महामंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा ने रविवार काे सूची जारी की थी उनमें से 6 नाम साेमवार काे बदल दिए गए। इनमें वार्ड 4 मेें ललिता की जगह माेदी देवी, वार्ड 6 में मनीराम की जगह रणजीत लाल, वार्ड 10 में प्रमीला की जगह अरुणा देवी, वार्ड 17 में रमेश की

जगह वेलचंद, वार्ड 20 में श्रवण की जगह कुरीलाल मीणा, वार्ड 32 में भावना की जगह फेफा देवी काे प्रत्याशी बनाया। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी काे देखकर भाजपा काे यह कदम उठाना पड़ा। हालांकि भाजपा के देहात अध्यक्ष भंवरसिंह पंवार का तर्क है कि कुछ अन्य कमियां रहने से पार्टी काे प्रत्याशी बदलने पड़े हैं।

प्रधान बनने की आस : कटारा का सियासी दांव
ग्रामीण की पूर्व विधायक सज्जन कटारा पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल कर सबको चौंका दिया। पूर्व मंत्री खेमराज कटारा की पत्नी सज्जन कटारा उदयपुर की जिला प्रमुख भी रह चुकी हैं। इनकी पुत्र वधु सुखबीर कटारा गिर्वा की प्रधान रह चुकी हैं। जबकि बेटे विवेक कटारा ने ग्रामीण से विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ा था और अभी एआईसीसी मैंबर हैं। इस बार गिर्वा प्रधान का पद एसटी महिला के लिए आरक्षित है।

माना जा रहा है कि सज्जन कटारा ने प्रधान की कुर्सी पर बैठने का लक्ष्य तय कर यह दांव खेला है। इधर निवृत्तमान जिला प्रमुख शांतिलाल मेघवाल ने जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करवाया। मेघवाल के चुनाव लड़ने से भी कई लाेग हैरानी जता रहे हैं। पूर्व जिला प्रमुख मधु मेहता ने कांग्रेस से वार्ड दो से नामांकन दाखिल किया है। हालांकि पार्टी यहां कामिनी गुर्जर को प्रत्याशी घोषित कर चुकी है।

वोटिंग 4 चरण में : 8 दिसंबर को आएंगे नतीजे
चार चरणाें में हाेने वाले जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के चुनाव के लिए उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ओपी बुनकर ने मतदान दलाें की रवानगी और वापसी का कार्यक्रम सोमवार को घाेषित कर दिया। आर्ट्स काॅलेज और फतह स्कूल से पंचायत समिति वाइज दाे पारियाें में दल रवाना हाेंगेे। पहली पारी में सुबह आठ बजे और दूसरी पारी में 11 बजे दल रवाना हाेंंगे। मतदान बाद सभी दल रवानगी वाले स्थान पर ही वापस आएंगे और वहीं पर 8 दिसंबर काे मतगणना हाेगी।

अंतिम दिन भाजपा के 38, कांग्रेस के 37 और अन्य में 41 ने भरे पर्चे

भाजपा : मुकुल मेहता, चेतन पालीवाल, सुनीता, ललिता, मोदी देवी, लोकेश, रणजीत, मंजीराम, ममता, धीरज, धुलाराम, वीरमल, अरुणा, मंजू देवी, रेखा, वेलचंद, हजारीलाल, हामजी, कुरीलाल, तुलसीराम, लक्ष्मण, धर्मेंद्र, दौलत सिंह, लालुराम, नोजीराम, लछुड़ी, संतोष, रोड़ीलाल, मदन सिंह, शंकरी देवी, शांता कुमारी, मनोहर, फेफा बाई, खूबीलाल, भैरूलाल, शांतिलाल मेघवाल, रंजना अाैर सुशीला। कांग्रेस : कैलाश, मधु मेहता, सीमा देवी, प्रियंका, शारदा, जमु देवी, चुन्नीलाल, सोहनलाल, रूपा, ललित, मुस्कान कुंवर, भूमिका, कमलेश देवी, कचरूलाल, ख्‍यालीलाल सुहालका, मंगली देवी, केशवलाल, शंकरलाल, देवीलाल, गौमती, सुशीला, हीरा, दुर्गा, भारती जैन, रेखा, पुष्पा, मांगीलाल, बंशी मीणा, रोड़ीलाल, सोवनी, चुन्नीलाल, विनोद, चुन्नीलाल, सीमा, विद्या शर्मा, जमना अाैर शारदा कुमारी गरासिया। अन्य : कालूलाल, संजय मेघवाल, भूमिका, भगवान, सीता, रविना, सोनालिका, अंजना, सुनीता, दुर्गा मीणा, राजकुमार, प्रकाश, मोहनलाल, मनोहर, जगदीश, शंकर, जगदीश, मानवेंद्र सिंह, दलु, मोगी, नारूलाल, प्रेमीकुमारी, शंकर मीणा, गोपालसिंह, दिलीप जारोली, तुलसीगिरी, शांती बाई, जमना, चेतन, राजु कुमारी, कन्ना, जगपाल, देवेंद्र कुमार, विशाल पटेल, हिम्मतसिंह, लीला गमेती अाैर भावना (निर्दलीय), ललित कुमार (माकपा), गोविंद कलासुअा, भैरूलाल अाैर शांतिलाल (माकपा)।

