पंचायती राज चुनाव:निकाय की तर्ज पर अब पंचायत में कांग्रेस बटेगी टिकट

उदयपुर14 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्टी विधायक की पसंद पर कांग्रेस करेगी टिकट वितरण

उदयपुर में पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस पार्टी अब निकाय चुनाव की तर्ज पर टिकट वितरण करने जा रही है। पार्टी आलाकमान के फैसले के बाद अब क्षेत्रीय विधायक और विधायक चुनाव लड़ चुके प्रत्याशी अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशियों का चयन कर सकेंगे इसके लिए जिला प्रभारी को उन्हें अपने पसंदीदा प्रत्याशियों की सूची शौक नहीं होगी। जिसके आधार पर पार्टी आलाकमान पंचायती राज चुनाव में प्रत्याशियों का फैसला करेगा।

सरकार के 2 साल के कार्यकाल के आधार पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

पंचायती राज चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा उदयपुर में लगाए गए प्रभारी जगदीश चंद्र जांगिड़ ने बताया कि पार्टी इस बार पंचायती राज चुनाव पिछले 2 साल के कार्यकाल के आधार पर लड़ेगी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता सरकार की योजनाओं और पार्टी की रीति नीति के आधार पर जनता के बीच जाकर वोट मांगेंगे

निवर्तमान जिला अध्यक्ष निभाएंगे महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका

राजस्थान कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा अब तक अपनी कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार नहीं कर पाए है । ऐसे में इस बार उदयपुर में पंचायती राज चुनाव निवर्तमान जिला अध्यक्ष की भूमिका काफी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाएगी। क्योंकि उदयपुर जिले में भारतीय जनता पार्टी काफी मजबूत है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस पार्टी को बूथ स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष पर निर्भर रहना पड़ेगा।

