ज्ञापन:नए कृषि बिल को लेकर जताया विरोध,कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओ ने सोमवार को राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया

उदयपुर13 घंटे पहले
नए कृषि बिल के विरोध में शहर और देहात के कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओ ने सोमवार को राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताअों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के नए बिल में कई खामियां हैं। उसको ठीक करना हाेगा। नए विधेयकों के लागू होने पर व्यापारियों की मनमर्जी के आगे किसान बेबस हो जाएगा।

इस कारण इस बिल का कांग्रेस पुरजोर विरोध कर रही है। कलेक्टर से भेंट करने वालों में निवर्तमान शहर अध्यक्ष गोपाल शर्मा, पंकज शर्मा, सुरेश श्रीमाली, फतहसिंह राठौड़, ओम शर्मा, फिरोज अहमद शेख, श्यामलाल चाैधरी, मोडसिंह सिसोदिया, टीटू सुथार शामिल थे।

