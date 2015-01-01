पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:उदयपुर में कंट्रोल हुआ कोरोना, संक्रमित मरीजों के आंकड़े में आई 32% की कमी

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में अब कमी देखने को मिल रही है। पिछले 7 दिनों में उदयपुर में प्रतिदिन 65 मरीजों की औसत से कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 455 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। जबकि इससे पूर्व प्रतिदिन 97 मरीजों की औसत से 680 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए थे। ऐसे में अब उदयपुर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या दिनोंदिन घट रही है । वही संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत के आंकड़े में भी कमी देखने को मिल रही है। पिछले 7 दिनों में उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 2 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। जबकि पिछले सप्ताह उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 9 मरीजों की मौत हुई थी।

अब तक 9905 संक्रमित मरीज स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीजों की रिकवरी रेट में भी लगातार सुधार हो रहा है। उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की कुल संख्या 10495 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि इनमें से अब तक 9905 संक्रमित मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 107 संक्रमित मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। ऐसे में अब उदयपुर में कोरोना के 483 के एक्टिव बचे हैं।

उदयपुर में मंगलवार को कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 87 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए थे। जिसके बाद उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 10495 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई थी। मंगलवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 46 उदयपुर के शहरी जबकि 41 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले संक्रमित मरीज हैं। इनमें 19 कोरोना वॉरियर्स, 7 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आने वाले लोग 4 प्रवासी और 57 नए स्थानों पर कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीज मिले हैं।

