कोविड-19:कोरोना : भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष श्रीमाली सहित 38 नए रोगी, एक मौत,अब तक रिकवर होने के बाद भर्ती का एक भी केस नहीं

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
उदयपुर में साेमवार को 38 नए कोरोना संक्रमित सामने आए। इनमें भाजपा शहर जिलाध्यक्ष रविन्द्र श्रीमाली भी शामिल हैं। वहीं चित्रकूट नगर स्थित ईएसआईसी कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती संक्रमित सेक्टर-11 निवासी 62 वर्षीय पुरुष की मौत हो गई। जिलाध्यक्ष श्रीमाली को एसिंप्टोमैटिक होने की वजह से होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। इससे पहले राजसमंद विधायक किरण माहेश्वरी, मावली विधायक धर्मनारायण जोशी, ग्रामीण

विधायक फूल सिंह मीणा, पूर्व विधायक वंदना मीणा भी संक्रमित निकल चुके हैं। इधर, लगातार बढ़ते केसों के बीच राहत की बात यह है कि गत 25 अक्टूबर से अभी तक कोई भी पूर्व कोरोना संक्रमित गंभीर बीमार नहीं हुआ है। एमबी अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. आरएल सुमन ने बताया कि एमबी में स्थापित पोस्ट कोविड सेंटर पर गत 25 अक्टूबर से अभी तक 50 से कम पूर्व संक्रमित इलाज कराने पहुंचे हैं। 50 में से कोई भी पूर्व

संक्रमित गंभीर बीमार नहीं मिला है। ऐसे में अभी तक किसी भी पूर्व संक्रमित को भर्ती करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी है। जबकि जयपुर सहित प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों में कई पूर्व संक्रमित हृदय रोग, सांस लेने में परेशानी जैसी समस्याओं के चलते भर्ती किए जा रहे हैं। जिले में अब कुल केस 7591 हो गए हैं। इनमें से 147 रोगी दम तोड़ चुके हैं। वहीं 7185 लोग संक्रमण से उबर चुके हैं।

