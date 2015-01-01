पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:उदयपुर में रविवार को फिर हुआ कोरोना ब्लास्ट, 184 नए संक्रमित मरीजों के साथ कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 8328

उदयपुर21 मिनट पहले
लेक सिटी उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही है। उदयपुर में रविवार को कोरोनावायरस ब्लास्ट हुआ और उदयपुर में 1 दिन में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 184 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए। जिसके बाद उदयपुर में कोई संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8328 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। रविवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 134 उदयपुर के शहरी जबकि 50 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें से 10 कोरोना वॉरियर्स है, 2 प्रवासी, 50 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आने वाले लोग और 122 नए स्थानों पर संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

7639 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर, 606 एक्टिव केस रहे शेष

उदयपुर में ही कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही है। रविवार शाम तक उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8328 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं में से अब तक 7639 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। ऐसे में उदयपुर में अब को कोरोना से ग्रसित 606 केस एक्टिव बचे हैं।

लेकसिटी में लगातार बढ़ रहे संक्रमण के बाद जहां सरकार द्वारा रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लागू कर दिया गया है। वहीं उदयपुर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा 19 जनवरी तक धारा 144 भी प्रभावी तौर पर लागू कर दी गई है। अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर उदयपुर ओपी बुनकर ने बताया कि लगातार बढ़ रहे संक्रमण के मद्देनजर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा यह फैसला लिया गया है। ऐसे में अब जनता और अधिक सजग और सावधान रहे ताकि बढ़ते संक्रमण को समय रहते रोका जा सके।

