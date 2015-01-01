पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेलगाम कोरोनावायरस:उदयपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों ने फिर लगाया शतक, 140 नए संक्रमित मरीजों के साथ कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 8702

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना से अब तक 86 की मौत 7885 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर
  • 5 दिनों में 640 नए संक्रमित मरीज आए सामने

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही है। शहर में बुधवार को भी यही क्रम जारी रहा और कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 140 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए। जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8702 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। उदयपुर में बुधवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 9 कोरोनावायरस वॉरियर्स है। जबकि 59 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आने वाले लोग हैं। इसके साथ ही उदयपुर में 82 नए स्थानों पर कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीज मिले हैं।

5 दिनों में 640 नए संक्रमित मरीज आए सामने

उदयपुर में दीपोत्सव के बाद से ही कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हो रहा है। पिछले 5 दिनों में उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 640 में संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ गए हैं। जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8702 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। इनमें बुधवार को 140, मंगलवार को 134, सोमवार को 100, रविवार को 184 और शनिवार को 82 कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीज मिले हैं। ऐसे में उदयपुर में प्रतिदिन संक्रमित मरीजों का औसत आंकड़ा 100 को पार कर गया है।

कोरोना से अब तक 86 की मौत 7885 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से अब तक कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या जहां 8702 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं में से अब तक 7885 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 86 संक्रमित मरीजों की कोरोनावायरस के चलते मौत हो चुकी है। ऐसे में उदयपुर में फिलहाल होम आइसोलेशन पर 570 मरीज है। जिसके बाद उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस के कुल 731 एक्टिव के बचे हैं।

उदयपुर के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी दिनेश खराड़ी ने आम जनता से बढ़ते संक्रमण पर और अधिक एहतियात बरतने की अपील की। दिनेश खराड़ी ने कहा कि मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या फिर बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में हमें और अधिक सावधान और सजग रहने की जरूरत है। खराड़ी ने कहा कि जनता मामूली खांसी जुखाम बुखार होने पर चिकित्सक का परामर्श अवश्य लें।

