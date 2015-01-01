पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी में बढ़ा कोरोना का सितम:उदयपुर में मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ बढ़ने लगा कोरोना संक्रमण, 7 दिन में 754 नए संक्रमित आए सामने

उदयपुर12 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण एक बार फिर विकराल रूप ले रहा है। मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ ही उदयपुर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हो रहा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से उदयपुर में प्रतिदिन औसतन 100 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में उदयपुर में कोरोना ने शासन - प्रशासन के साथ आम जनता की परेशानी बढ़ा दी है।

7 दिन में 754 नए मामले आए सामने

उदयपुर में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के चलते उदयपुर में पिछले 7 दिनों में कोरोना संक्रमित 754 नए मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। ऐसे में उदयपुर में अब कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8428 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि इनमें से अब तक 7760 संक्रमित मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। वही उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से अब तक 84 मरीजों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। ऐसे में उदयपुर में कोरोना के 584 केस अब एक्टिव बचे हैं।

सर्दी के सितम से बढ़ा कोरोना

उदयपुर में दीपावली से पहले कोरोनावायरस से ग्रस्त मरीजों की संख्या प्रतिदिन औसत 40 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई थी। लेकिन दीपोत्सव के बाद सर्दी के सितम के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी और उदयपुर में अब यह औसत 40 से बढ़कर 100 तक पहुंच गया है।

वही मौसमी बीमारियों के प्रकोप ने भी अब उदयपुर में असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से उदयपुर के महाराणा भोपाल चिकित्सालय के आउटडोर में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। आरएनटी मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल लाखन पोसवाल ने बताया कि मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ ही आम लोगों में वायरल और सर्दी जुकाम जैसी शिकायतें बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में उदयपुर में आउटडोर में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है।

