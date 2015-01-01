पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:त्योहारी सीजन पर बढ़ा कोरोना का खतरा, बुधवार को 57 नए मरीज आए सामने

उदयपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • अब तक 77 मरीजों की मौत, वही 7030 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में बुधवार को एक बार फिर कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीजों की संख्या ने अर्धशतक लगाया और 57 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 7350 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। बुधवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 28 उदयपुर के शहरी इलाके के रहने वाले थे। जबकि 29 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें से 4 कोरोनावायरस वॉरियर्स है। जबकि 18 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में थे। इसके साथ ही 35 नए स्थानों पर कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीज मिले हैं।

त्योहारी सीजन पर फिर बढ़ा कोरोना का खतरा

उदयपुर में पिछले कुछ दिनों से संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा दिनों दिन बढ़ रहा है। जिस तरह से त्योहारी सीजन पर बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ रही है। वैसे ही कोरोनावायरस मरीजों के आंकड़े में भी इजाफा देखने को मिल रहा है। पिछले 7 दिनों में उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस ग्रसित मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा देखने को मिल रहा है। बीते गुरुवार उदयपुर में जहां 39 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए थे वहीं शुक्रवार को यह आंकड़ा 51 पर पहुंच गया था। इसके बाद में शनिवार को उदयपुर में 32 वहीं रविवार को 75 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए। जिसके बाद में सोमवार को 38 और मंगलवार को 55 संक्रमित मरीज उदयपुर में मिले हैं।

कोरोना से अब तक 77 मरीजों की मौत, वही 7030 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

उदयपुर में कोरोना वायरस से अब तक 7350 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 7030 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। वहीं 77 मरीजों की अब तक कोरोनावायरस हो चुकी है। ऐसे में उदयपुर में अब कोरोनावायरस के 243 केस एक्टिव हैं।

