कोरोना का कहर:उदयपुर में घातक होता कोरोना, अब तक 85 की मौत, 664 एक्टिव केस

उदयपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगलवार को कोरोना के 134 नए केस आए सामने
  • कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 8562

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस अब एक बार फिर विकराल रूप ले रहा है। उदयपुर में मंगलवार को कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 134 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कोई संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8562 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। उदयपुर में मंगलवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 110 उदयपुर के शहरी जबकि 24 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले मरीज हैं। इनमें से 3 कोरोनावायरस वॉरियर्स है। जबकि 45 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आने वाले लोग है। इसके साथ ही 86 नए स्थानों पर संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

अब तक 85 की मौत, 7813 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से अब तक कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 8562 पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं इसे अब तक 7813 संक्रमित मरीज पूरी तरह स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 85 मरीजों की कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई है। ऐसे में अब उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 664 केस एक्टिव हैं।

डे केयर सेंटर शुरू

कोरोना संक्रमित गंभीर मरीजों को अब कोविड हॉस्पिटल वेंटिलेटर, बाइपेप, ऑक्सीजन बेड और सामान्य बेड खाली नहीं होने के बहाने टरका नहीं कर सकेंगे। मरीजों को भी एक से दूसरे अस्पताल के लिए चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। इसके लिए कलेक्टर चेतनराम देवड़ा ने वेबसाइट sites.google.com/view/covidudr/home तैयार कराई है। इस पर सभी कोविड हॉस्पिटलों के लिंक हैं, क्लिक करते ही इनमें भर्ती संक्रमितों की संख्या सहित हर सुविधा-व्यवस्था की उपलब्धता सामने आ जाएगी। यही नहीं, हेल्पडेस्क पर क्लिक करते ही सभी कोविड हॉस्पिटलों के मॉनिटरिंग अफसरों के नाम और फोन नंबर भी मिल जाएंगे। कोई भी असुविधा होने पर संक्रमित या परिजन इनसे संपर्क कर सकेंगे। साइट पर कोरोना में होम आइसोलेशन गाइडलाइन, निजी अस्पतालों के लिए सरकार से स्वीकृत रेट लिस्ट, कोविड के बाद के लक्षण और प्रबंधन की गाइडलाइन भी है। वेबसाइट रोज तीन बार अपडेट होगी।

