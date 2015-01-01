पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:उदयपुर में नहीं थम रहा कोरोना का कहर, रविवार को 72 नए संक्रमित मरीज आए सामने

उदयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • उदयपुर में कोरोना से अब तक 80 की मौत, 7234 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में दिनोंदिन इजाफा हो रहा है। रविवार को भी यही क्रम जारी रहा और उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 72 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कोई संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 7613 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। रविवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 41 उदयपुर के शहरी इलाके में रहने वाले हैं। जबकि 31 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के हैं इनमें से दो कोरोना वारियर हैं। जबकि 24 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आए लोग हैं। इसके साथ ही 46 नए स्थानों पर संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

त्योहारी सीजन पर बढ़े संक्रमित मरीज

उदयपुर में दीपोत्सव के पावन पर्व पर संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। पिछले 5 दिनों से उदयपुर में प्रतिदिन 55 संक्रमित मरीज औसतन सामने आ रहे हैं। जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 7613 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है।

अब तक 80 की मौत, 7234 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ

उदयपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण से अब तक कुल 7613 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें से अब तक 80 संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं 7234 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। ऐसे में उदयपुर में अब कोरोना संक्रमण के 299 मामले ही शेष बचे हैं।

