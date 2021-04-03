पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली निगम की दो व्यवस्थाओं में बदलाव:बिजली चाेरी रोकने निगम ने बदला तरीका, अब शनिवार नहीं बल्कि कभी भी पड़ सकती है रेड

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सातों दिन पकड़ेंगे बिजली चोरी, नया विद्युत सप्लाई कोड लागू

बिजली चोरी के बढ़ते मामलों से परेशान विद्युत निगम अब अभियान के तहत आकस्मिक कार्रवाई करेगा। फिलहाल हर शनिवार को विजिलेंस-डे पर बिजली चोरी के मामलों में जुर्माने की कार्रवाई करने की योजना थी।

निगम का कहना है कि चोरी के मामलों से लगातार निगम को घाटा हो रहा है और पूर्व निर्धारित दिन यानी शनिवार को कार्रवाई करने से उपभोक्ता पहले ही सतर्क हो जाते है और निगम कई बार चोरी नहीं पकड़ पाती हैं। ऐसे में अब कार्रवाई के लिए कोई भी दिन निर्धारित नहीं होगा। बल्कि निगम हर दिन सतर्क रहेगा। पिछले साल में निगम ने 4 हजार से भी ज्यादा मामलों में 3.50 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा के जुर्माना वसूला था। इसी के चलते इस साल की शुरुआत से विजिलेंस-डे के लिए शनिवार का दिन तय किया था।

सालभर में पकड़े 4 हजार से ज्यादा मामले, 3 करोड़ 58 लाख की रिकवरी
पिछले साल 4028 बिजली चोरी के मामले पकड़े थे। इसमें करीब 3 करोड़ 58 लाख की पेनल्टी लगाई। इसमें फिलहाल 29 मामलों में 23.41 लाख की रिकवरी आना बाकी है।

बिजली चोरी पकड़ने के लिए बदला है शेड्यूल : अधीक्षण अभियंता
कच्ची बस्तियों सहित क्षेत्रों में चोरी के मामले ज्यादा आए हैं। बीपीएल कनेक्शन वाले उपभोक्ता हाई वोल्टेज विद्युत उपकरण, सिलाई मशीन, एसी उपयोग में लेने के अलावा लघु उद्योग भी चला रहे हैं। कॉलोनी में हाई वॉल्टेज लाइन से अवैध कनेक्शन से यह सब हो रहा है। इससे विद्युत उपभोग भी अधिक होने के बावजूद उपभोक्ताओं का बिल कम आता है। इससे निगम को राजस्व का नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि हम बिना किसी दिन तय किए ही कार्रवाई के लिए सतर्क रहंे और इसके लिए हमने टीम को निर्देश दे दिए हैं। -गिरीश जोशी, अधीक्षण अभियंता

