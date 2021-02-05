पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव की तैयारियां:विधानसभा प्रत्याशी लिए वल्लभनगर में देहात जिला अध्यक्ष ने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से लिया फीडबैक

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वल्लभनगर में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक लेते देहात जिलाध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला। - Dainik Bhaskar
वल्लभनगर में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक लेते देहात जिलाध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला।

उदयपुर की वल्लभनगर विधानसभा सीट पर कांग्रेस पार्टी ने उपचुनाव की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। शुक्रवार को उदयपुर देहात कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष ने वल्लभनगर में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक ली। इस बैठक में झाला ने कार्यकर्ताओं से उप चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटने का आह्वान किया। वहीं वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं से पार्टी प्रत्याशी को लेकर रायशुमारी भी ली।

बैठक के दौरान दिवंगत गजेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत के समर्थकों ने उनकी धर्मपत्नी प्रीति शक्तावत को टिकट देने की मांग रखी। शक्तावत समर्थकों ने कहा कि प्रीति ही एकमात्र ऐसी उम्मीदवार है जो वल्लभनगर से जीत विधानसभा जा सकती है। ऐसे में शक्तावत परिवार में प्रीति शक्तावत को ही टिकट दिया जाना चाहिए। वहीं इस दौरान कुछ कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने गजेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत के भाई देवेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत को टिकट देने की भी मांग रखी।

कांग्रेसी नेताओं के साथ मंत्रणा करते लाल सिंह झाला।
कांग्रेसी नेताओं के साथ मंत्रणा करते लाल सिंह झाला।

बता दे कि वल्लभनगर विधानसभा से विधायक गजेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत का 20 जनवरी को निधन हो गया था। ऐसे में शक्तावत के निधन के बाद अब उपचुनाव में टिकट चाहने वालों की लंबी फेहरिस्त तैयार हो गई है। जो पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ही आला नेताओं को खुद के पक्ष में करने में जुटी है।

