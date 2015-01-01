पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:पाठ्यक्रम में कटौती, अगला सत्र समय पर शुरू करना प्राथमिक उद्देश्य : उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भाटी

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • राज्यपाल ने किया सुविवि के 6 नए भवनों का उद्घाटन

राज्यपाल और कुलाधिपति कलराज मिश्र ने गुरुवार को सुविवि में नवनिर्मित छह भवनों का ऑनलाइन उद्घाटन किया। उन्हाेंने छात्र-छात्राओं और शिक्षकों को कहा कि कलाएं विकास का जरिया है, क्योंकि कलाएं समाज का प्रतिबिंब हैं। इसलिए पारंपरिक कलाओं और चित्र शैलियों का संरक्षण आज की सबसे अहम जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि मोहनलाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय की एक नवनिर्मित इमारत में दृश्य कला विभाग की आर्ट गैलरी बनाई जाएगी। देश में विभिन्न प्रकार की कलाएं विकास का जरिया बनती हैं लेकिन इस धरोहर के संरक्षण के लिए अभी काम करने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया।

विशिष्ट अतिथि उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भंवर सिंह भाटी ने कहा कि कोरोना के कारण शिक्षा व्यवस्था पर असर पड़ा है। ऐसे में पाठ्यक्रम में कुछ प्रतिशत कटौती करके समय पर पाठ्यक्रमों को पूरा करवाने, समय पर परीक्षाएं करवाने और अगला सत्र समय पर शुरू करवाना की प्राथमिकता बताई। विशिष्ट अतिथि विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. सीपी जोशी ने कहा कि आज उच्च शिक्षा चुनौतियों से भरी हुई है।

शिक्षक और विद्यार्थी दोनों को खुद को अपडेट करना होगा। कुलपति प्रो. अमेरिका सिंह ने विश्वविद्यालय की विभिन्न गतिविधियों और उपलब्धियों की जानकारी दी। इस दौरान राज्यपाल के विशेषाधिकार सुबीर कुमार, गोविंद जायसवाल, रूसा के एसपीडी संदेश नायक, उच्च शिक्षा परिषद के वाइस चेयरमैन प्रो. दरियाव सिंह चुंडावत, नोडल अधिकारी प्रो. कनिका शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

ये नए भवन मिले
सुविवि में नवनिर्मित भवन मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय के उच्चतर शिक्षा अभियान (रूसा) के सहयोग से बनाए गए हैं।
{45 लाख की लागत से वुमन फेकल्टी रूम एवं स्टोर।
{55.60 लाख की लागत से दृश्य कला भवन।
{168 लाख की लागत से स्पोर्ट्स बोर्ड कार्यालय।
{56.75 लाख की लागत से कैफेटेरिया।
{56.60 लाख की लागत से भूगोल भवन।
{ 37 लाख की लागत से बने लॉन टेनिस सिंथेटिक ग्राउंड का लोकार्पण किया।

