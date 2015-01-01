पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  Da Accused Accused Of Stealing Sandalwood Tree From Home, On Remand The Next Day, Was In Jail In Case Of Theft From Judge's House

गिरफ्तार:घर से चंदन के पेड़ चुराने वाले दाे अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, दाे दिन रिमांड पर, जज के घर से चोरी के मामले में जेल में थे

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अंबामाता पुलिस ने घर से चंदन के पेड़ चोरी करने के मामले में दो आरोपियों को प्राेडक्शन वारंट से गिरफ्तार कर दाे दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि सिवड़िया निवासी शांतिलाल पुत्र रोड़ीलाल और माेरवी निवासी कैलाश पुत्र अंबालाल गमेती काे गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि अंबावगढ़ निवासी अजय सिंह मेहता ने मकान से चंदन के पेड़ चोरी हाेने की रिपाेर्ट दी थी। इधर, भूपालपुरा पुलिस ने जिला न्यायाधीश के घर से चंदन पेड़ चोरी के मामले में दाेनाें काे अभियुक्ताें काे पहले से ही गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। उन्हाेंने मेहता के घर से भी चंदन पेड़ चाेरी करना कबूला था। इस पर प्रोडक्शन वारंट से गिरफ्तार कर दोनों आरोपियों को न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से दो दिन के रिमांड पर लिया।

