16 दिन में 8वीं आत्महत्या:दाे और युवकों ने लगाई फांसी; एक प्रेम प्रसंग से तनाव में था ताे दूसरे ने सुसाइड नाेट में लिखा मर्जी से चुनी माैत

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक खुदकुशी करने वालों में दो कांस्टेबल सहित एक किशाेरी भी

शहर में युवाओं के आत्महत्या करने के मामले थम ही नहीं रहे हैं। अब सुखेर थाना क्षेत्र के कैलाशपुरी और सवीना थाना क्षेत्र के डाकन काेटड़ा में दाे युवकाें ने फांसी लगा ली। कैलाशपुरी में आत्महत्या करने वाले 26 साल के दिवेश पुत्र दीपक माली ने सुसाइड नाेट में खुद की मर्जी से कदम उठाना लिखा ताे डाकन काेटड़ा में 20 साल के कन्हैयालाल पुत्र भीमा गमेती का प्रेम प्रसंग के कारण खुदकुशी करना सामने आया है।

शहरी थाना क्षेत्र में 16 दिन में 7 युवकाें और 1 किशाेरी ने आत्महत्या की है। इस पर मनाेराेग चिकित्सकाें का कहना है कि यह इंपल्सिव यानि बिना साेचे समझे की गई आत्महत्याएं हैं, इस तरह की घटनाएं राेकने के लिए परिवार के सदस्याें और दाेस्ताें का साथ मिलना जरूरी है।

बता दें कि 1 दिसंबर काे उदियापाेल स्थित हाेटल में कांस्टेबल बीकानेर बाेहड़ी निवासी हेमंत ने प्रेमप्रसंग के मामले में, 3 काे बड़गांव में लाेकेश ने लाॅकडाउन में काराेबार में घाटा हाेने से, 9 काे गायरियावास में कांस्टेबल नरपत रावत ने भी प्रेमिका से शादी के लिए परिजनाें के राजी नहीं हाेने पर, 12 काे सवीना गाेकुल विलेज में मानसिक बीमार वीरेंद्र ने, 14 काे धामधर निवासी सुगना ने खाना बनाने की बात पर विवाद से और 14 काे नशे में वेशा गमेती ने फांसी लगा ली थी।

कैलाशपुरी : दोपहर में बाजार में दिखा, परिजन शाम काे घर आए ताे लटका मिला

सुखेर थाने के एएसआई महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम सुसाइड की सूचना पर दिवेश के घर पहुंचे। जहां सुसाइड नाेट बरामद हुआ। इसमें लिखा था कि मेरी मर्जी से यह कदम उठा रहा हूं, इसमें किसी का काेई हाथ नहीं है। पूछताछ में सामने आया कि दिवेश के माता-पिता और बहन निजी हाॅस्पिटल में काम करते हैं और पत्नी गर्भवती है। मंगलवार सुबह परिवार के सदस्य काम पर चले गए थे। वो भी दिन को बाजार में घूमता दिखाई दिया था। शाम करीब 5 बजे मां के घर पहुंची तो फंदे से लटका मिला। आत्महत्या के पीछे कारणाें के बारे में परिजनों से पूछताछ करेगी।

डाकन काेटड़ा : मौसेरे भाई ने कहा- मैं थोड़ी देर बाहर गया, इतने में दे दी जान

सवीना थाना पुलिस बुधवार सुबह आत्महत्या की सूचना मिलने पर डाकन काेटड़ा पहुंची। जहां कन्हैयालाल केलूपाेश मकान की लकड़ी से लटका मिला। मृतक के माैसी के लड़के लालू से पूछताछ की ताे उसने बताया कन्हैयालाल ओड़ा का निवासी है लेकिन बचपन से यहीं रह रहा है। घर पर हम दोनों ही थे, सुबह 8 बजे मैं बाहर गया और थोड़ी देर बाद वापस लौटा तो वह फंदे से लटका हुआ मिला। पूछताछ में सामने आया कि उसका किसी युवती से प्रेम प्रसंग था और पिछले एक माह से तनाव में चल रहा था।

विशेषज्ञ की सुनिए

परेशानियां जिंदगी से बड़ी नहीं, करते रहें अपनों से दिल की बात

एमबी हाॅस्पिटल के मनाेराेग चिकित्सा विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. सुशील खेराड़ा ने बताया कि आत्महत्या कई प्रकार की हाेती है लेकिन इन दिनाें प्रेम प्रसंग, व्यापारिक नुकसान आदि कारणाें से लाेग ऐसा कदम उठा रहे हैं। ये इंपल्सिव आत्महत्याएं है जाे बिना साेचे समझे की जाती है। इन्हें परिवार के सदस्य और मित्र बातचीत से ही राेक सकते हैं। कहा कि पिछले दिनाें एक डिप्रेशन का मरीज आया था।

उसने बताया कि आत्महत्या के विचार से निकला था तब दोस्त मिला। उससेे कुछ देर बात की ताे मेरा विचार बदल गया। बातचीत में लगा कि हर काेई बुरा नहीं हाेता, कई लाेग अच्छे भी हाेते हैं। बताया कि यदि काेई परिचित तनाव में हैं ताे उससे बात कर समस्या का हल निकालना चाहिए, फिर भी नहीं माने तब मनाेचिकित्सक से बात करनी चाहिए। सुझाव दिया कि तनाव में रहने वाले लाेगाें की काउंसलिंग के लिए हेल्प लाइन नंबर हाेना चाहिए।

