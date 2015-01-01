पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साेशल डिस्टेंस:मास्क भूलने और डिस्टेंसिंग तोड़ने वाले 500 लाेगों के रोज चालान,ये लापरवाहियां हम पर पड़ रहीं भारी

उदयपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस शहर में काेराेना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं करने वाले लाेगाें पर लगातार कार्रवाई कर रही है। जुलाई से अब तक मास्क नहीं पहनने, साेशल डिस्टेंस नहीं रखने सहित कोरोना गाइडलाइन तोड़ने वाले 73163 लाेगाें के चालान बनाकर 90 लाख रुपए वसूले गए। जुलाई से पहले एेसे अपराध करने वालाें के खिलाफ एपईार दर्ज हुई थी। आंकड़ाें पर नजर डाले ताेऔसतन हर दिन 500 लाेगाें पर बिना मास्क और दूरी का नियम ताेड़ने पर कार्रवाई हाे रही है। हालांकि यह आंकड़े पुलिस की नजर में अाए लाेगाें के हैं, इससे कई ज्यादा लाेग बिना मास्क घूम रहे हैं, इसी वजह से संक्रमण फिर से बढ़ रहा है। अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि चुनाव हाेने के बादऐअाैर अधिक सख्ती से नियमाें की पालना करवाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें