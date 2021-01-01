पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माैसम:59 दिन बाद 30डिग्रीपार निकला दिन का पारा, रात का पारा भी 1.8डिग्री उछला

उदयपुर4 घंटे पहले
पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के सक्रिय हाेने से माैसम में फिर बदलाव आया है। अधिकतम तापमान 59 दिन बाद 31 डिग्री पर पहुंचा है जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान में मंगलवार काे दूसरे दिन भी बढ़ाेतरी बनी रही। अब इसमें 1.8 डिग्री बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज हुई है।

इससे सर्दी का असर कम हाे गया है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 31.0 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 7.6 डिग्री रहा। अधिकतम तापमान 5 दिसंबर बाद पहली बार 31 डिग्री पर पहुंचा है।

इससे पहले इस साल 5 दिसंबर काे अधिकतम तापमान 31.2 डिग्री रहा था। इसके बाद से अधिकतम तापमान इस स्तर से नीचे ही बना रहा। एक दिन पहले न्यूनतम तापमान 5.8 डिग्री था।

अभी और बढ़ेगा पारा
माैसम विभाग ने 3 से 6 फरवरी तक उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान 10.0 डिग्री से 12.0 डिग्री के बीच रहने की संभावना जताई है। इससे अगले चार दिन में ठंड का असर और कम हाे सकता है। हालांकि पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के सक्रिय हाेने से 3 और 4 फरवरी काे प्रदेश में कुछ जगह बारिश और ओलावृष्टि की संभावना भी जताई जा रही है। इसके चलते यहां के माैसम में भी बदलाव आ सकता है।

