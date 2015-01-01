पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:काेराेना से चित्ताैड़ के बुजुर्ग की मौत, 64 नए केस,दीवाली के अवकाश पर भी एमबी के स्वाइन फ्लू वार्ड में होगी सैंपलिंग

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19

ईएसआईसी कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती चित्तौड़गढ़ निवासी 71 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग की शुक्रवार को मौत हो गई। उदयपुर में शुक्रवार को 64 नए रोगी मिले हैं। इनमें से 31 शहरी और 33 संक्रमित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के हैं। अब एक्टिव केस 269 हैं, जिनमें से 186 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। शेष 83 विभिन्न कोविड हॉस्पिटलों में भर्ती हैं।

आरएनटी मेडिकल कॉलेज के 24 वर्षीय रेजिडेंट चिकित्सक, रामपुर निवासी 25 वर्षीय रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर, बायोकेमिस्ट्री डिपार्टमेंट के 26 वर्षीय चिकित्सक, एमबी के आईसीयू में कार्यरत 40 वर्षीय नर्स, 37 वर्षीय मेल नर्स, खारोल कॉलोनी निवासी 50 वर्षीय शिक्षिका, जगदीश मार्ग जगदीश मंदिर निवासी 49 वर्षीय शिक्षिका, महावीर कॉलोनी खेरवाड़ा निवासी 50 वर्षीय शिक्षिका और प्रताप नगर निवासी नगर निगम के 42 वर्षीय

सफाईकर्मी में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। कोरोना से अब तक उदयपुर के 149 संक्रमितों की जान जा चुकी है। आरएनटी मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. लाखन पोसवाल ने बताया कि दीवाली के अवकाश पर भी एमबी अस्पताल के स्वाइन फ्लू वार्ड में कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जाएगी।

