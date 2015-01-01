पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

‌‌‌‌वकीलों का विरोध:उदयपुर में हाईकोर्ट बैंच की मांग को लेकर वकीलों का प्रद्रर्शन

उदयपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • वकीलों ने सरकार को दी उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी

उदयपुर में हाईकोर्ट बैंच की मांग को लेकर शनिवार को वकीलों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कोर्ट परिसर में उदयपुर के वकीलों ने धरना प्रदर्शन देकर सरकार से हाई कोर्ट बेंच स्थापित करने की मांग रखी। इस दौरान वकीलों ने कहा कि मेवाड़ आदिवासी इलाका है यहां के गरीब तबके के आदिवासी लोगों को सुलभ न्याय के लिए अब सरकार को उदयपुर में हाईकोर्ट बैंच की स्थापना कर देनी चाहिए। ऐसे में अगर सरकार वकीलों की इस मांग को नहीं मानेगी तो आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

आंदोलनरत वकीलों का कहना है कि उदयपुर में पिछले कई सालों से हाईकोर्ट बेंच की स्थापना की मांग की जा रही है। बावजूद इसके सरकार वकीलों की मांग पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। ऐसे में समय रहते उदयपुर में अगर हाईकोर्ट बेंच की स्थापना नहीं की गई तो बड़ा आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

द डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन उदयपुर के अध्यक्ष मनीष शर्मा ने बताया कि उदयपुर में पिछले 35 सालों से वकील अपनी मांगों को लेकर संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके सरकार के कानों में जूं तक नहीं रेंग रही। ऐसे में अगर सरकार वकीलों की मांग को नहीं मानेगी तो मजबूरन वकीलों को उग्र आंदोलन करना पड़ेगा।

