पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रत्याशियों के चयन में सलाह मशविरा:देवगढ़ - प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन प्रस्तुत किए

देवगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद के चुनाव को लेकर प्रत्याशियों के चयन के लिए देवगढ़ ब्लॉक कांग्रेस द्वारा नवगठित चयन समिति ने इशरमण्ड, काकरोद, सोहनगढ़, ताल पंचायतों का दौरा कर प्रत्याशियों के चयन में सलाह मशविरा किया।

कमेटी के अध्यक्ष नारायण सिंह सोलंकी ने प्रत्याशियों को 4 से 9 नवंबर के बीच अपने नॉमिनेशन प्रस्तुत करने हैं जिसमें आरक्षित वार्ड के लिए जाति प्रमाण पत्र, पंचायत कोई बकाया नहीं होने का प्रमाण पत्र, दो सन्तान संबंधित दिशा निर्देशों के साथ कई नियमों पर प्रकाश डाला और कार्यकर्ताओं को आगाह किया कि समय पर नॉमिनेशन प्रस्तुत करने के लिए सभी तैयारियों के लिए तत्पर रहना है।

सोलंकी ने बताया कि पंचायत मुख्यालय पर भारी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे एवं कमेटी में भंवर सिंह चुंडावत, आसुराम मेवाड़ा, अजीत सिंह चुंडावत, मोहनलाल, पूरनलाल, हमीर सिंह रावत के साथ ईसरमंड उप सरपंच नवरतनमल गांधी, काकरोद सरपंच नारायण लाल गुर्जर, सोहनगढ़ सरपंच ममता देवी आदि बैठक में मौजूद थे।

सोलंकी ने बताया कि चयन कमेटी अगले दौर में 31 अक्टूबर को सुबह 9 बजे दौलपुरा, 10.30 बजे आंजना, 12 बजे मदारिया, 1.30 बजे कालेसरिया, अपरान्ह 3 बजे पारडी, शाम 4.30 बजे कुंदवा ओर 1 नवंबर को सुबह 9 बजे मियाला, 10.30 बजे सांगावास, दाेपहर 12 बजे विजयपुरा और दाेपहर 2 बजे नरदास का गुढ़ा में कार्यक्रम रखा गया है जिसमे प्रत्याशियों के चयन का निर्धारण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें