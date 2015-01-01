पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

संगठनाें ने कहा:दिवाली का त्याेहार आतिशबाजी के बिना अधूरा, राेक हटें

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आतिशबाजी पर बैन को लेकर विराेध

प्रदेशभर में पटाखों की बिक्री और आतिशबाजी पर रोक के सरकार के आदेश के खिलाफ शहर के 50 से अधिक हिंदू संगठनों और व्यापारियों ने एडीएम ओपी बुनकर को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि आतिशबाजी सैकड़ों वर्षों से हो रही है, प्रदूषण के नाम पर इसे रोकना गलत है। इस दौरान धर्मोत्सव समिति के संयोजक दिनेश मकवाना, बजरंग सेना मेवाड़ के प्रमुख कमलेंद्र सिंह पंवार सहित मौजूद रहे। शुक्रवार काे कलेक्ट्री के बाहर धर्मोत्सव समिति के आह्वान पर संगठनाें ने प्रदर्शन किया। स्वर्णकार समाज के युवा प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष किशन सोनी ने कहा कि दीपावली सबसे बड़ा त्योहार है।

यह पटाखों और आतिशबाजी के बिना यह अधूरा है। प्रदेश सरकार के आदेश की वजह से पटाखा व्यापारियों को भी करोड़ों का नुकसान हो रहा। कहा कि आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगाना धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करना है। हमारी मांग है कि जल्द से जल्द रोक हटें। इस दौरान स्वर्णकार समाज के राजकुमार खत्री, नारायण सालरिवाल, त्रिलोक रुणवाल, मनमोहन सोनी मौजूद रहे।

प्रदर्शन में हिंदू जागरण मंच के कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल हुए। महानगर युवा वाहिनी प्रमुख रणजीत सिंह, नेत्रपाल सिंह, प्रद्युम्न सिंह, दीपक सांखला सहित कार्यकर्ताओं ने विरोध जताया। श्री कल्याण सेना, संत सनातन धर्म संस्थान और सनातन रक्षा दल ने भी जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। मांग की है कि आतिशबाजी पर लगे प्रतिबंध को वापस लें। इस दौरान श्री कल्याण सेना के संस्थापक डॉ. हेमंत जोशी, संत सनातन धर्म संस्थान के जिला अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल माहेश्वरी, सनातन रक्षा दल के प्रतिनिधि और महाराणा प्रताप सेना के सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें