पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

RNT मेडिकल कॉलेज:उदयपुर समेत प्रदेश के 3 मेडिकल कॉलेज में होगा DNA टेस्ट, चिकित्सा विभाग ने जारी की मंजूरी

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रविंद्र नाथ टैगोर मेडिकल कॉलेज उदयपुर। - Dainik Bhaskar
रविंद्र नाथ टैगोर मेडिकल कॉलेज उदयपुर।

राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा प्रदेश के 3 मेडिकल कॉलेज में डीएनए टेस्ट की सुविधा शुरू होने जा रही है। मंगलवार को राजधानी जयपुर में हुई चिकित्सा विभाग की बैठक में इसे सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी मिल गई है। जिसमें उदयपुर, जोधपुर और जयपुर का मेडिकल कॉलेज शामिल है। चिकित्सा शिक्षा सचिव वैभव गालरिया ने बताया गृह विभाग के प्रस्ताव पर चिकित्सा विभाग ने यह फैसला लिया है। जिसमें प्रदेश के 3 मेडिकल कॉलेज में अब डीएनए टेस्ट की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी।

बता दें कि आमतौर पर डीएनए टेस्ट रेप, हत्या और पोक्सो जैसे मामलों पर जांच के लिए किया जाता है। लेकिन प्रदेश में डीएनए टेस्ट की सुविधा सिर्फ फॉरेंसिक लैबोरेट्री पर ही उपलब्ध है। ऐसे में कई बार डीएनए टेस्ट समय पर नहीं होने के चलते कानूनी कार्रवाई में काफी देरी हो जाती थी। जिसके बाद गृह विभाग के प्रस्ताव के बाद चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग ने कॉलेजों में डीएनए टेस्ट करने के लिए सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी जारी कर दी है। ऐसे में अब मेडिकल कॉलेज में डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा उपकरणों की खरीद का प्रस्ताव भी तैयार किया जा रहा है।

वही उदयपुर में डीएनए टेस्ट सुविधा शुरू होने पर रविंद्र नाथ मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल लाखन पोसवाल ने भी खुशी जाहिर की है। पोसवाल ने कहा है कि मेडिकल कॉलेज में सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध है। सरकार के आदेश के बाद उदयपुर में डीएनए टेस्ट प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें