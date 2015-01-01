पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ता काेराेना संक्रमण:धारा 144 के कारण बार एसो. चुनाव पर संशय, कल बैठक में होगा फैसला

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
बढ़ते काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते लागू धारा 144 के कारण बार एसाेसिएशन के चुनाव पर संशय है। हर साल दिसंबर के तीसरे रविवार काे हाेने वाले इस चुनाव की तारीख एक माह पहले घाेषित की जाती है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा कुछ नहीं है।

अधिवक्ताओं का कहना है कि चुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी होने के बाद से दावेदारी के साथ नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाती है। प्रत्याशियों का जनसंपर्क, परिसर में स्नेह भोज, आमसभा सहित कई सामूहिक कार्यक्रम होते हैं। बार के सक्रिय मतदाता के रूप में 3000 से अधिक मतदाता हैं।

चुनाव से पहले करीब 20 दिन तक दो से ढाई हजार अधिवक्ताओं का न्यायालय परिसर में अाना-जाना लगा रहता है। ऐसे में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग और धारा 144 की पालना हाेना संभव नहीं हाेगा। पूर्व अध्यक्ष रमेश नंदवाना ने कहा कि अगर चुनाव होता है तो 3000 अधिवक्ता जुटेंगेे।

शहरी क्षेत्र होने से प्रत्याशियों को मतदाताओं से मिलने घर भी जाना पड़ेगा और उनके संपर्क में भी आना पड़ेगा। ऐसे में संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

