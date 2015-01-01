पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय लाेक अदालत:अफेयर-प्रताड़ना जैसे कारणाें से जुदा हुए थे आठ जोड़े, राजीनामे से फिर बसाए घर,5617 केस रखे थे, 1357 का निस्तारण, 18 कराेड़ के अवार्ड

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण से शनिवार काे जिला मुख्यालय सहित तालुकाओं पर राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत हुई। अदालत के पटल पर 5617 मामलाें काे रखा गया जिसमें से 1357 प्रकरणाें काे राजीनामे से निस्तारण किया। वैसे ताे प्रत्येक तीन माह में अदालत लगती है। काेराेना के कारण दाे ऑनलाइन अदालतें लगी, लेकिन पहली अदालत है जिसमें पक्षकार काेर्ट पहुंचे।

इसमें खास बात यह है कि पारिवारिक न्यायालय से 40 मामलाें का निस्तारण किया। एक्स्ट्रा मेरिटल अफेयर, सास-ससुर से प्रताड़ित, पत्नी काे पढ़ाई से राेकने जैसे कारणाें से 2-5 वर्षाें से अलग रह रहे 8 जाेड़ाें काे काउंसलिंग कर राजीनामे से साथ में अपने घर भेजा। मामलाें का राजीनामे से निस्तारण जज रमा शंकर वर्मा और अदालत बेंच सदस्य अधिवक्ता नीता जैन ने किए। साथ ही मामलाें में 18 कराेड़ रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए।

दोनों पक्षकारों के बीच सुलह वार्ता करवाकर राजीनामा करवाया : बृजेन्द्र रावत
मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट बृजेन्द्र रावत ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में प्रकरणों के निस्तारण के लिए 41 बैंचों का गठन किया था। इसमें फौजदारी, पारिवारिक, बैंक रिकवरी, प्री-लिटिगेशन, चैक अनादरण, एमएससीटी, पारिवारिक, सिविल मामलाें में दोनों पक्षकारों के मध्य सुलहवार्ता करवाकर राजीनामा करवाया गया। बृजेन्द्र रावत ने यह भी बताया कि लोक अदालत के माध्यम से राजीनामा होने वाले मामलों की भविष्य में कोई अपील नहीं हो सकती है। इससे पक्षकारों के मनों में छाई वैमनस्यता हमेशा के लिए समाप्त हो सकती है।

पति-पत्नी और वो...: पति ने माफी मांगी, साथ घर लौटा दंपती

मावली की रहने वाली युवती की तीतरड़ी रहने वाले युवक के साथ वर्ष 2015 में शादी हुई। तीन माह बाद पत्नी काे पति के अफेयर के बारे में पता चला। विराेध करने पर घरेलू हिंसा का शिकार हुई ताे वर्ष 2016 में पत्नी ने दहेज प्रताड़ना और घरेलू हिंसा का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। तब से दाेनाें अलग रहने लगे। काेर्ट में काउंसलिंग हुई और लाेक अदालत में राजीनामे के लिए मामला रखा। पति ने जज के साथ पत्नी से जाने-अनजाने में हुए गुनाहाें की माफी मांगी और फिर दाेनाें अपने घर गए।

दहेज प्रताड़ना: यकीन दिलाया कि नहीं होगी परेशानी... और 4 साल बाद फिर बहू का पगफेरा

उदयपुर की युवती की अहमदाबाद के युवक से वर्ष 2016 में शादी हुई। दहेज के लिए सास-ससुर ने परेशान किया तो युवती कुछ ही समय बाद उदयपुर आ गई। वह तीन माह के गर्भ से थी। तब से दंपती अलग-अलग रह रहा था। पत्नी ने वर्ष 2017 में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। काेर्ट से काउंसलिंग हुई। पति ने माता-पिता से शपथ ली कि दाेबारा ऐसा नहीं करेंगे और विश्वास दिलाया। पत्नी अपने पति के साथ अहमदाबाद गई।

पढ़ाई की जिद : सूत्र दिया कि पढ़ी-लिखी पत्नी ही जीवन सफल करेगी, बच गया परिवार
एक मामले में तय हुआ था कि शादी के बाद लड़की पढ़ाई करेगी, लेकिन पति ने ऐसा नहीं हाेने दिया। लड़की पीहर आ गई और बीएड पूरी की। तलाक का मामला काेर्ट में आ गया। जब समझाया गया कि पढ़ी-लिखी पत्नी हर सुख-दुख साझा करेगी तो पति झुका। दंपती साथ घर लौटा। इसी के साथ खर्चा नहीं देने, पत्नी के आने पर कार दुर्घटना हाेने जैसे अंधविश्वास आदि कारणाें से चल रह तलाकनामे और दहेज प्रताड़ना मामला निस्तारण कर 8 जाेड़ाें काे साथ में घर भेजा।

