अतिक्रमण का मामला:नाड़ियाखेड़ी में पुलिस, प्रशासन की मौजूदगी में 15 बीघा चरनोट भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाया

वल्लभनगरएक घंटा पहले
वल्लभनगर तहसील की ग्राम पंचायत तारावट के राजस्व गांव नाड़िया खेड़ी में गुरुवार को 15 बीघा बिलानाम चरनोट भूमि से पुलिस और प्रशासन की मौजूदगी में अतिक्रमण हटाया गया। तहसीलदार बसंतसिंह मीणा ने बताया कि पटवारी और भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक जगदीशदास ने नाड़ियाखेड़ी में अतिक्रमण के साथ मामलों की रिपोर्ट दी थी।

इस पर 29 नवंबर को ही बेदखली के आदेश पारित कर दिए गए थे लेकिन आदेश की पालना उस वक्त नहीं हो सकी। हाल ही में अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक उदयपुर को पत्र लिखा गया। जिस पर जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने पुलिस उपअधीक्षक हितेश मेहता के नेतृत्व में सीआई वल्लभनगर भरत योगी, खेरोदा लक्ष्मणसिंह मय पुलिस जाब्ता की उपस्थिति में प्रशासन ने दो जेसीबी मशीन की सहायता से अतिक्रमण हटाया।

तहसीलदार ने बताया कि गांव से तालाब की तरफ जाने वाले रास्ते और गांव के समीप सरकारी जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया है। इस दौरान आरआई मेनार रमेशचंद्र जैन उपस्थित थे।

