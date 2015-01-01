पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम:राजस्थान की संस्कृति, साहित्य और विरासत पर विशेषज्ञाें ने साझा किए विचार, कलाकारों ने दी लाेकनृत्य की प्रस्तुतियां

लोककला, संस्कृति के रंगों से सरोबार तीन दिवसीय राजस्थान साहित्य महोत्‍सव आडावळ का रविवार काे समापन हुआ।ऑनलाइन हुए कार्यक्रम में विभिन्न सत्राें में विशेषज्ञाें ने राजस्थान की संस्कृति, साहित्य और विरासत पर विचार साझा किए और सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां भी हुई। इसमें देश के विभिन्न राज्याें के साथ 12 देशाें से 40 हजार लाेग ऑनलाइन जुड़े। महाेत्सव के निदेशक डॉ. शिवदान सिंह जोलावास ने बताया महोत्सव ऑनलाइन हाेने से पिछले साल की तुलना में देश-विदेश से ज्यादा संख्या में लाेग जुड़े। समापन के प्रथम सत्र ख्यात में एमपीयूएटी के कुलपति प्राे. एनएस राठौड़ ने प्रदेश की प्राकृतिक संपदा, बहुमूल्य खनिजाें के साथ नवीन शोध एवं तकनीकों की जानकारी दी। वहीं डॉ. अनुपम भटनागर, इंजी. हिमांशु कौशल ने खनन की बारीकियां बताई। दूसरे सत्र हेनाण में अतुल कनक, डॉ. कुंजन आचार्य, मनोज कुमार स्वामी ने प्रतियाेगी परीक्षाओं में राजस्थानी संस्कृति और भाषा के प्रश्न पत्राें से जुड़े तथ्य बताए।

अगले सत्र दीठ में जालाैर विधायक जाेगेश्वर गर्ग और डॉ. गजादान चारण ने राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के तहत राजस्थानी भाषा एवं स्थानीय बोली के प्राथमिक शिक्षा में महत्त्व पर चर्चा की। वहीं आमी-सामी सत्र में पूर्व सचिव अदिति मेहता, अमेरिका से लखन गुसाईं, डॉ. गजे सिंह, रति सक्सेना, हरीश आग्नेय ने लोक नृत्य गवरी औैर आदिवासी पहनावे के बारे में बताया। इसी सत्र में प्रसिद्ध नृत्यांगना झील नागौरी, प्रतिभा वैष्णव, मीनाक्षी राव, वसुधा कंसारा ने ऑनलाइन लोकनृत्य की प्रस्तुतियां भी दी।

