  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  Faculty Will Provide PhD To Students Of 9 Tribal dominated States Connected With North North East International Border For Free, Admission From This Session

पीएचडी:सुविवि नार्थ-नार्थ ईस्ट इंटरनेशनल बाॅर्डर से जुड़े आदिवासी बहुल 9 राज्यों के छात्रों को निशुल्क कराएगा पीएचडी, प्रवेश इसी सत्र से

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुविवि के स्काॅलर भी बाॅर्डर एरिया में जाकर रिसर्च कर सकेंगे, पहले चरण में 27 स्कॉलर को मौका

मोहनलाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय देश के नॉर्थ और नार्थ-ईस्ट इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर से जुड़े नौ आदिवासी बहुल राज्‍यों के प्रतिभावान छात्राें (रिसर्च स्कॉलर) को निशुल्क पीएचडी कराएगा। उनके रहने, खाने-पीने की सुविधाएं भी निशुल्क रहेगी। कुलपति प्रो. अमेरिका सिंह ने बताया कि देश के असम, मेघालय, त्रिपुरा, मिजोरम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, लेह-लद्दाख, नागालैंड और सिक्किम राज्य की सीमाएं दूसरे देशाें से लगती हैं। इन बॉर्डर एरिया के अादिवासी स्कॉलर विषम हालातों में अपना रिसर्च अधूरा छोड़ देते हैं।

ऐसे में सुविवि सारथी प्रोग्राम के तहत इन एरिया के स्कॉलर काे यह सुविधा निशुल्क इसी सत्र से उपलब्ध करवाएगा। पहले चरण में सभी नौ राज्याें से तीन-तीन और कुल 27 रिसर्च स्कॉलर्स को यह सुविधा मिलेगी। नॉमिनेशन प्रक्रिया संबंधित राज्य के राज्यपाल/सरकार या संबंधित यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलपति अथवा संस्थान प्रमुख करेंगे।
वीसी बोले- विषम हालात के कारण इन प्रदेशों के युवाओं को अवसर नहीं मिलते, जबकि शोध में इनका रुझान

सुविवि कुलपति प्रो. सिंह ने बताया कि सीमावर्ती प्रदेशों में विषम हालातों के कारण युवाओं को रिसर्च के अवसर नहीं मिल पाते, जबकि शोध में उनका रुझान रहता हैं। ऐसे कई मामले आए, जिनमें कई स्कॉलर काे रिसर्च अधूरा छोड़ना पड़ा। सुविवि उनके रिसर्च एप्टीट्यूट के आधार पर उन्‍हें रिसर्च में इन्वॉल्व करेगी। गौरतलब है कि यूजीसी एक रिसर्च स्कॉलर पर करीब 18 से 20 लाख रुपए खर्च करती है। प्रो. सिंह ने बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी को भी इसी अनुपात में धनराशि की आवश्यकता होगी। यूनिवर्सिटी के सभी संकाय इसके लिए एक कार्य योजना पर काम कर रहे हैं।

7 देशों से लगती है भारत की अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा
बताया कि हमारे देश का इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर सात देशों से जुड़ा हुआ हैं। असम, मेघालय, त्रिपुरा, मिजोरम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, लेह-लद्दाख, नागालैंड और सिक्किम की सीमा चीन, पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश, म्यांमार, नेपाल, भूटान और अफगानिस्तान से लगती हुई हैं। असम, मेघालय, मिजोरम, मणिपुर, उत्तराखंड, लेह-लद्दाख, नागालैंड, त्रिपुरा और सिक्किम के बॉर्डर एरिया के शोधार्थियों को सुविवि शोध के लिए मानक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाएगा। रिसर्च स्कॉलर को आवास के साथ अन्य भत्ते भी दिए जाएंगे।

