सीएचओ भर्ती परीक्षा:बाड़मेर से उदयपुर परीक्षा देने आए फर्जी अभ्यर्थी व सरगना सहित नकल गिरोह के 6 सदस्य पकड़े, एक लाख रुपये. जब्त

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
उदयपुर. एसओजी और एटीएस की कार्रवाई में िगरफ्तार फर्जी अभ्यर्थी और सहयोगी।
  • बीएन विवि में एसओजी-एटीएस की कार्रवाई, चार लाख में तय हुआ था सौदा

एसओजी-एटीएस ने मंगलवार को हुई राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन राजस्थान से कम्यूनिटी हैल्थ ऑफिसर (सीएचओ) की परीक्षा में नकल गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है। टीम ने बीएन विवि के परीक्षा केन्द्र से फर्जी परीक्षार्थी और गिरोह के 5 सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर एक लाख रुपए जब्त किए हैं। इनमें से 50 हजार रुपए फर्जी परीक्षार्थी काे परीक्षा देने के बाद मिलने वाले थे।

एटीएस के इंस्पेक्टर विजय कुमार आर्य ने बताया कि परीक्षा देने वाले बाड़मेर गिड़ा जगराम की ढाणी निवासी सांगा राम (21) पुत्र राणा राम, सहयाेगी बड़ा भाई देवाराम (27), मुख्य सरगना बाड़मेर गिड़ा खाेखसर निवासी झूमर (25) पुत्र देवाराम चाैधरी, डूंगरपुर सागवाड़ा निवासी राकेश पुत्र भूपेन्द्र भील, डिगियावास निकुंब निवासी अनिल पुत्र नैनाराम विश्नाेई, परीक्षार्थी डूंगरपुर सागवाड़ा ओड़ निवासी नरेश (30) पुत्र गाेपाल पाटीदार काे गिरफ्तार किया है। कार्रवाई के बाद सभी आरोपियों को भूपालपुरा पुलिस काे सुपुर्द कर दिया है।

आनाकानी करता रहा, सख्ती की तो बताई असली पहचान
इंस्पेक्टर विजय कुमार ने बताया- सूचना मिली थी कि सागवाड़ा ओड़ निवासी नरेश पाटीदार की जगह सांगाराम परीक्षा दे रहा है। इस पर एसओजी एसआई सुबाेध जांगिड़, हेड कांस्टेबल धर्मेंद्र सिंह, एटीएस कांस्टेबल भीम सिंह और भूपालपुरा थाने का जाब्ता सेंटर पहुंचा। रूम नंबर जी-16 में पहुंच सांगा राम से पूछताछ की गई। सांगाराम ने पहले अपना नाम नरेश पाटीदार बताया लेकिन सख्ती करने पर उसने अपनी असली पहचान बता दी।

ऐसे पकड़े : केंद्र के बाहर कार में बैठे थे पांचों अभियुक्त, टीम ने वहीं दबोचा
पूछताछ में सांगाराम ने सहयाेगी पांच सदस्याें के बारे में बताया। ये सभी सेंटर के बाहर कार में बैठे थे। टीम ने पांचों को दबोचा। जिसमें सांगा के भाई देवाराम के पास बेग से 50 हजार रुपए मिले। इनके साथ नरेश पाटीदार और मुख्य सरगना भी था। अन्य अभियुक्तों से टीम ने करीब 50 हजार रुपए जब्त किए। इसके बाद टीम सभी अभियुक्ताें काे लेकर भूपालपुरा थाने पहुंची। पूछताछ में बताया कि मुख्य सरगना झूमर चाैधरी ने राकेश भील के मार्फत नरेश पाटीदार से 4 लाख रुपए में सौदा तय किया था। इसमें अनिल और देवाराम ने भी सहयाेग किया।

