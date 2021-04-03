पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम बजट:वित्त समिति ने 73 करोड़ की कटौती कर 230 कराेड़ का बजट बनाया, मेयर बाेले- पैसा नहीं और छोटा करो

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
बजट पर चर्चा करते मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर, वित्त समिति सदस्य और अधिकारी।
बजट पर चर्चा करते मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर, वित्त समिति सदस्य और अधिकारी।
  • 13 काे बाेर्ड बैठक में पेश करना है सालाना बजट, पिछली बार 303 कराेड़ का था

लाॅकडाउन और काेराेनाकाल से बिगड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था के बाद आने वाले पहले बजट काे बनाने में निगम के पसीने छूट रहे हैं। निगम की वित्त समिति ने 2021-2022 के लिए 230 कराेड़ का अनुमानित बजट तैयार किया है। इसमें पिछले साल के 303 कराेड़ के बजट के मुकाबले 73 कराेड़ की कटौती की गई है।

लेकिन मेयर इस आंकड़े से भी संतुष्ट नहीं। वह अभी भी बजट के कुछ प्रस्तावाें पर कैंची चलाने के मूड में हैं। नगर निगम को 13 फरवरी काे बाेर्ड बैठक में बजट का अनुमाेदन करना है। इससे पहले बजट पर वित्त समिति की मुहर लगाने गुरुवार काे समिति की बैठक में अध्यक्ष। समिति अध्यक्ष रूचिका चाैधरी ने करीब 230 कराेड़ के बजट प्रस्ताव मेयर के सामने रखे। मेयर जीएस टांक ने कहा कि बजट काे थाेड़ा और छाेटा कराे।

काेराेना काल से निगम की आय-व्यय की गणित गड़बड़ा चुकी है। ऐसे में हमने बजट में शामिल करने के लिए जाे प्रस्ताव तैयार किए हैं उन पर कुछ कैंची और चलानी पड़ेगी। मेयर ने वित्त समिति अध्यक्ष और लेखाधिकारी से कहा कि वे बजट प्रस्तावाें पर एक फिर नजर डाल और गैर जरूरी कामाें के प्रस्तावाें काे हटाकर बजट काे थाेड़ा और छाेटा करें। निगम की आर्थिक स्थिति सुधरेगी ताे हम जरूरी कामाें के प्रस्ताव बाद में भी संशाेधित बजट में शामिल कर लेंगे। डिप्टी मेयर पारस सिंघवी ने भी इस बात पर जाेर दिया कि जैब में पैसा है उसी अनुरूप बात करनी हाेगी। हमें फिलहाल निगम की आय बढ़ाने और फिजूल खर्च को रोकने पर फोकस करना होगा।

इस साल बजट में सड़क सुधार पर रहेगा फाेकस
मेयर टांक ने कहा कि शहर की सड़काें की स्थित ज्यादा ठीक नहीं है। उदयपुर पर्यटन शहर है। यहां की प्रमुख सड़कें ही व्यवस्थित नहीं हाेगी तो यह निगम के लिए भी ठीक नहीं हैं। इस साल के बजट में हम सड़क-नाली निर्माण के साथ ही सफाई और प्रकाश व्यवस्था पर ही ध्यान दे पाएंगे। हम फिलहाल न ताे नए सामुदायिक भवन बनाने की स्थिति है न सरकारी स्कूलाेें में विकास कार्य करवाने की। वार्डाें में आरसीसी शेड बनाने के भी आए दिन प्रस्ताव आते हैं, लेकिन ऐसे काम करने से भी हमेें बचना हाेगा। अगले साल जब आय अच्छी हो जाएगी तो बड़े काम करवाने की सोचेंगे।

