UIT में आग:उदयपुर विकास प्रन्यास में लगी आग, ड्राइंग सेक्शन के दस्तावेज जलकर राख

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश करते हैं फायर शाखा के कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश करते हैं फायर शाखा के कर्मचारी।

लेक सिटी उदयपुर के उदयपुर विकास प्रन्यास में गुरुवार देर शाम अचानक आग लग गई। आग उदयपुर विकास प्रन्यास के ड्राइंग सेक्शन में लगी थी। जिसने कुछ ही देर में विकराल रूप ले लिया। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की 3 गाड़ियों ने लगभग ढाई घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। गनीमत रही कि इस दौरान जनहानि नहीं हुई।

आग के बाद यूआईटी के दस्तावेज जलकर हुए राख।
आग के बाद यूआईटी के दस्तावेज जलकर हुए राख।

उदयपुर विकास प्रन्यास के ड्राइंग सेक्शन में लगी आग से उदयपुर विकास प्रन्यास के तमाम नक्शे और दस्तावेज जलकर राख हो गए। इस दौरान आग बुझाने के लिए फायर शाखा के कर्मचारियों ने दरवाजे और खिड़कियों को तोड़ आग पर काबू पाया। शुरुआती तौर पर आग लगने का कारण शार्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है।

जले हुए दस्तावेजों को एकत्रित करते यूआईटी के कर्मचारी।
जले हुए दस्तावेजों को एकत्रित करते यूआईटी के कर्मचारी।

उदयपुर विकास प्रन्यास के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि ड्राइंग सेक्शन के नक्शों को पूर्व में ही ऑनलाइन कर लिया गया था। ऐसे में यूआईटी के तमाम दस्तावेज ऑनलाइन सुरक्षित है। हालांकि कुछ मौजूदा मामलों की फाइल भी ड्राइंग सेक्शन में थी। जिनको लेकर अब शुक्रवार को ही स्थिति साफ हो पाएगी।

