खुशखबरी:उदयपुर से तीन पर्यटन स्थलों के लिए पहली बार हेलीकॉप्टर, एयरपोर्ट ऑथोरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एएआई) ने उड़ान भरने की अनुमति दी

उदयपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फतहसागर सहित शहर में तीन जगह बने हेलीपेड, अभी 27 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर के बीच उदयपुर में उड़ानें शुरू होने की संभावना, बाकी तीन जगह के लिए मंजूरी जल्द

उदयपुर के टूरिज्म के लिए खुशखबरी है। लेकसिटी की सीधे राजसमंद के तीन टूरिस्ट पैलेसों की एयर कनेक्टिविटी होने वाली है। इसके लिए शहर के बीच तीन जगह फतहसागर, झाड़ोल मार्ग पर अलसीगढ़ और लाभगढ़ होटल के पास तीन हेलीपेड बन गए हैं और एयरपोर्ट ऑथोरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एएआई) ने उड़ान भरने की अनुमति भी दे दी है।

27 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर के बीच यहां से हेलीकॉप्टर उड़ने भी लगेंगे। कंपनी नाथद्वारा, हल्दीघाटी और कुंभलगढ़ में भी हेलीपेड तैयार करवा रही है। इनकी मंजूरी मिलते ही सीधे राजसमंद से कनेक्ट हो जाएंगे। इसका सीधा फायदा पर्यटकों को होगा, जो हेलीकॉप्टर से उदयपुर घूमते हुए हल्दीघाटी, नाथद्वारा और कुंभलगढ़ भी जा सकेंगे।

बता दें, शहर में दो कंपनियां पर्यटकों को एयर राइड की सर्विस दे रही हैं। लेकिन इनका टूरिस्ट पैलेस से कनेक्शन नहीं है। ये लोकल ही घूमाती है या टूरिस्ट की मांग और ज्यादा किराया देने पर निश्चित स्थान पर भी ले जाती है।

इस नई उड़ान के साथ अब कंपनियों की होड़ के बीच पर्यटकों को कम कीमत में ज्यादा समय एयर राइड का रोमांच मिलेगा। स्काई लाइन सर्विसेज के सीईओ जेपी जोशी ने बताया कि कंपनी अभी डबोक स्थित निजी हेलीपेड से राइड करा रही है। नई राइड में 4-4 पर्यटकों को फतहसागर, पीछोला, बड़ी झील, सज्जनगढ़, उदयपुर शहर, अंबेरी सहित आस-पास के इलाकों का भ्रमण कराएंगे।

पर्यटकों को फायदा : अभी 5 मिनट के लिए 3250 रुपए, अब 3999 में 15 मिनट, दावा- अभी और घटाएंगे किराया

निजी कंपनियों के बीच बढ़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा के दौर में एयर राइड का किराया भी घटता जा रहा है। नए हेलीपेड और हेलीकॉप्टर शुरू होने से पर्यटकों को फायदा होगा। पांच साल पहले मेवाड़ हेलीकॉप्टर फर्म प्रति यात्री 5 मिनट की राइड के लिए 5500 रुपए किराया लेती थी।

अब 5 से 15 मिनट की राइड के लिए 3250 से 3999 रुपए प्रति यात्री किराया हो गया है। कंपनियों ने समय के हिसाब से किराया तय किया है। मसलन- आधे घंटे की राइड का किराया 12 हजार 500 रुपए तक है। दावा यह भी है कि कोरोना काल के बाद इसमें भी कमी की जाएगी।

देश में पर्यटकों के लिए अभी यहां सेवा

गाेवा, विशाखापट्टनम, मुंबई-पुणे, सिक्किम व हैदराबाद में एयर सर्विसदेश में पर्यटकों के लिए एयर राइड की सुविधा उदयपुर, गाेवा, विशाखापट्टनम, सिक्किम, हैदराबाद, मुंबई, जयपुर और पुणे में उपलब्ध है। इन शहरों में 10 से 60 मिनट तक एयर राइड कराई जा रही है।

टूरिज्म कारोबारियों के मुताबिक एयर राइड के रोमांच के चलते भी उदयपुर के पर्यटन में बढ़ोतरी होगी। उदयपुर में कोरोना काल को छोड़कर हर साल अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस, चीन, जापान, जर्मनी, इटली, रूस आदि देशों से करीब 2 लाख विदेशी पर्यटक आते हैं। इसके अलावा हर साल लगभग 10 लाख देसी पर्यटकों का भी फेरा रहता है।

