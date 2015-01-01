पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदेश में बदला माैसम:मौसम की पहली मावठ, दिनभर बादल, दिन का पारा 6.6 डिग्री गिरा

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ सक्रिय होने से बढ़ेगी ठंड
  • बादलों से रात का पारा 0.8 डिग्री बढ़ 12 पर पहुंचा
  • राजधानी समेत अजमेर, काेटा, चूरू, भीलवाड़ा, अलवर, पिलानी, सीकर व अन्य जिले प्रभावित

शुक्रवार अलसुबह शहर का मौसम बदल गया। देर रात छाए बादल सुबह 5:10 बजे मावठ के रूप में बरस पड़े। यह सीजन की पहली मावठ है, जिसने जिले के अधिकांश हिस्से को भिगो दिया। दिनभर सूर्य नहीं निकला, जिससे दिन का पारा अचानक 6.6 डिग्री गिर गया और दोपहर ठिठुर गई। इसके उलट बादलों से रात का पारा 0.8 डिग्री बढ़कर 12 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

उदयपुर सहित पूरे मेवाड़ में यह बादल हिमालय के क्षेत्र से गुजरे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण छाए हैं। इसी वजह से जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में बर्फबारी भी हुई है। शहर में दिन और रात का पारा दिसंबर के पहले दिन से ही चढ़ना शुरू हो गया था। दिन का पारा जहां 4 दिसंबर को 30 डिग्री के पार हो गया, वहीं रात का पारा 6 दिसंबर के बाद 10 डिग्री के ऊपर चला गया।

इसके बाद लगातार दिन का पारा 32 और रात का पारा 11.5 डिग्री के आसपास ही रहा। गुरुवार को भी रात का पारा 11.2 डिग्री और दिन का पारा 29 डिग्री था, जाे शुक्रवार को 12 और 22.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। डबाेक स्थित मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार काे शहर सहित जिले में कई जगह हल्की बारिश होने से दिनभर बादल छाए रहे और धूप भी नहीं निकली। इससे हल्की ठिठुरन महसूस हुई।

अगले चाैबीस घंटे रहेगा असर
माैसम विभाग के अनुसार, पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ का असर अगले 24 घंटे तक रहने से कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश हाेने का अनुमान है। इसके बाद माैसम शुष्क रहेगा और दिन-रात का तापमान 3 से 4 डिग्री तक नीचे जाने की संभावना है। इस दाैरान कई स्थानाें पर घना काेहरा भी छाया रहेगा।

दिन की सर्दी-रात की गर्मी ने 6 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा
इधर, मावठ के कारण प्रतापगढ़ जिले में 6 साल के उच्चतम व न्यूनतम तापमान का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया। 11 दिसंबर, 15 को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30.5 और न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री, 2016 को अधिकतम 29 और न्यूनतम 8.5 डिग्री, 2017 को अधिकतम 29.5 और न्यूनतम 14.5 डिग्री, 2018 को अधिकतम 28 व न्यूनतम 10.5 डिग्री, 2019 को अधिकतम 27 और न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री, 2020 को अधिकतम 23 और न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें