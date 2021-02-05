पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BJP विधायक पर रेप केस:2018 में प्रताप लाल से पहली बार मिली थी पीड़ित महिला, बोला था- मेरी पत्नी से नहीं बनती, शादी कर लूंगा

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: स्मित पालीवाल
गोगुंदा विधायक प्रताप लाल गमेती। -(फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
  • ​​​​​​मध्यप्रदेश की महिला ने लगाया गोगुंदा विधायक प्रताप लाल गमेती पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप

उदयपुर के गोगुंदा विधायक प्रताप लाल गमेती के खिलाफ मध्यप्रदेश के नीमच में रहने वाली महिला ने दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया है। फरियादी महिला ने उदयपुर आईजी सत्यवीर सिंह को लिखित शिकायत दी थी। जिसमें महिला ने बताया कि विधायक प्रताप लाल ने उसे शादी का झांसा देकर 3 साल तक शोषण किया। लेकिन, अब शादी की बात से मुकर गए हैं। जिस पर उदयपुर आईजी ने मामले की जांच सीबीसीआईडी को सौंपी है।

नीमच में हुई थी विधायक प्रताप और महिला की पहली मुलाकात
महिला ने बताया कि 2018 में प्रताप लाल एक सामाजिक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए मध्यप्रदेश के नीमच पहुंचे थे। जहां वह प्रताप से मिली थी। इस बीच दोनों की बातचीत बढ़ी और कुछ ही दिनों में बातचीत दोस्ती में बदल गई। महिला तलाकशुदा है। विधायक ने भी महिला से कहा था कि उसकी अपनी पत्नी से नहीं बनती। इसके बाद महिला और गमेती की नजदीकियां बढ़ गईं। गमती ने महिला से शादी का वादा भी किया था।

विधायक गमेती ने महिला से वादा किया था कि वह अपने घर में सभी को दोनों की शादी के लिए राजी कर लूंगा। लेकिन, लंबा वक्त बीत जाने के बाद भी ऐसा नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद साल 2020 नवंबर के दिन विधायक ने महिला को उदयपुर बुलाया। इसके बाद महिला उदयपुर पहुंची और प्रताप लाल गमेती उसे सेलिब्रेशन मॉल के पास एक प्लेट में ले गया। यहां महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। इसके बाद जब महिला ने गमेती से शादी की बात कही तो गमेती ने उस बात को टाल दिया। महिला को फिर से नीमच भेज दिया।

पत्नी ने महिला को दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी
2020 नवंबर में जब पीड़ित महिला ने विधायक प्रताप से बात करने के लिए उनके मोबाइल पर फोन किया। तो विधायक गमेती ने महिला को धमकाया और अपनी पत्नी से बात कराई। जिसके बाद विधायक प्रताप की पत्नी प्रतापी ने भी महिला को फोन पर अपशब्द बोले और उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

बता दें कि शिकायतकर्ता महिला मध्यप्रदेश के नीमच की रहने वाली है। महिला भारतीय जनता पार्टी की पूर्व पार्षद और संगठन में विभिन्न पदों पर रह चुकी है। दैनिक भास्कर ने जब पीड़ित महिला से उनका पक्ष जानना चाहा। तो महिला ने कहा कि मैंने अपनी शिकायत पुलिस के समक्ष रखी है मैं अब इस पूरे मामले पर कुछ नहीं कहना चाहती।

