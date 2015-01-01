पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  • Five Muhurats, 400 Weddings, 80 Pairs Of Them In Other Cities, Big Hatlas Like High Profile Weddings And Priority Of Famous Location In 40 Days Of This Year

वेडिंग डेस्टिनेशन:इस साल के 40 दिन में पांच मुहूर्त, 400 शादियां, इनमें 80 जोड़े दूसरे शहरों के, हाई प्राेफाइल शादियाें की तरह बड़ी हाेटलाें और फेमस लाेकेशन काे प्राथमिकता

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
150 से ज्यादा बुकिंग, एक दिन में 10-10 ऑर्डर

देश-दुनिया में उदयपुर वेडिंग डेस्टिनेशन में सबसे पसंदीदा शहर बनता जा रहा है। क्याेंकि यहां की झीलें और हाेटलाें की सुंदरता पर्यटकाें काे आकर्षित करती है। यहां अब तक कई हाई प्राेफाइल शादियां हाे रही हैं, वहीं अब देश के दूसरे शहराें से भी शादी करने के लिए लाेग यहां पहुंच रहे हैं। हाई प्राेफाइल शादियाें की तरह ये शादियां भी बड़ी हाेटलाें और फेमस लाेकेशन काे प्राथमिकता देते हैं। आंकड़ाेंं काे देखा जाए ताे अगले 40 दिनों में 5 सावाें में 400 से ज्यादा शादियां लेकसिटी में हाेने वाली हैं। इसमें से 80 जोड़े दूसरे शहरों के हैं। इन हाई प्राेफाइल शादियाें से काेराेना काल में पर्यटन भी बूस्ट अप हाेगा।

बता दे कि ईशा अंबानी, नील नितिन मुकेश की शादी भी लेकसिटी में हाे चुकी है। वहीं इस माह कंगना रनाैत के भाई अक्षत की शादी भी यही ही हुई थी। 9 दिसंबर काे तेलुगू एक्ट्रेस निहारिका काेनिडिला की शादी का गवाह भी उदयपुर बनने जा रहा है। अभी दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, चेन्नई, बंगलाैर सहित जगह से लाेग शादियां करने के उदयपुर पहुंच रहे हैं। इन पांच सावाें में 25 नवंबर काे सबसे ज्यादा 150 शादियां हाेगी।

गूंजेगी शहनाई : 25 और 30 नवंबर व 7, 9 अाैर 11 दिसंबर को शहर के छोटे गार्डन-सामुदायिक भवन बुक

टेंट : 140 व्यवसायियों की बुकिंग हुई फुल
शहर में 140 टेंट व्यवसायी हैं। जिनके पास शादियों के लिए बुकिंग फुल हो चुके हैं। वेडिंग सीजन में 8 माह से बंद पड़े बाजार के वापस पटरी पर लौटने की उम्मीदें हैं। शहर के सभी छाेटे गार्डन अाैर सामुदायिक भवन बुक हो चुके हैं। शादियाें के आयोजन छाेटे हाेने से इस बार बड़ी वाटिका खाली पड़ी है।
सुधीर चावत, अध्यक्ष, उदयपुर जिला टेंट एसाेसिएशन

शादियाें काे लेकर गाड़ियाें की बुकिंग शुरू हाे गई हैं। अभी चेन्नई, बेंगलुरू, महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली और गुजरात से बुकिंग हाे रही है। नवंबर और दिसबंर में सावाें पर 15 से 20 शादियाें की बुकिंग हैं। वहीं हर साल इस समय 40 से 50 बड़ी शादियाें की बुकिंग रहती है।
-गजेंद्र शर्मा, अध्यक्ष, महाराणा प्रताप टैक्सी यूनियन
होटल : 6 से 7 दिन की बुकिंग
अभी दिल्ली, मुंबई और गुजरात से वेडिंग काे लेकर हाेटल में बुकिंग है। नवंबर में 6 से 7 और दिसबंर में 7 से 8 शादियाें की बुकिंग हाे चुकी हैं। -पीयूष कपूर, जीएम, रेडिशन ब्लू

आयोजन छोटे हुए, शहर के 30 बड़े गार्डनाें में अभी तक बुकिंग ही नहीं

काेराेना काल में आयाेजन छाेटे हाेने की वजह से लाेग बड़े गार्डनाें की बुकिंग नहीं करवा रहे हैं। वहीं छाेटे गार्डन और सामुदायिक भवनाें की बुकिंग फुल हाे चुकी हैं। इस बार गाड़ियाें की बुकिंग भी पिछले साल की तुलना में आधी ही हाे पाई है। शहर के 30 बड़े गार्डनाें में अभी तक बुकिंग नहीं हुई हैं। हर साल शादियाें के लिए अहमदाबाद, जाेधपुर और जयपुर से गाड़ियां मंगवानी पड़ती थी, लेकिन इस बार ऐसी स्थिति नहीं है। एक बड़ी शादी में 200 से 250 गाड़ियाें की बुकिंग हाेती हैं। इस बार एक शादी के लिए 25 से 30 गाडियां ही बुक हो रही हैं। इससे स्थानीय टैक्सी संचालकों को अच्छी कमाई की उम्मीद हैं।​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

