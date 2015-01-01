पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहाड़ों से झीलों में उतरी कोहरे की चादर:10 साल में सबसे गर्म रही शुक्रवार की रात, पारा दो डिग्री बढ़ 14 पर पहुंचा

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकतम तापमान 1.2 डिग्री चढ़ा, 23 पार

झीलों का शहर शनिवार तड़के पांच से नौ बजे तक कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा रहा। फतहसागर, पीछोला झील और बड़ी तालाब पर छाई धुंध को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा था मानो ठंड आसमान से झील-तालाबों में उतर रही हो। दृश्यता सुबह 7 बजे 500 मीटर थी तो नौ बजे 900 मीटर। इसके मौसम साफ हो गया और सूर्य निकल आया। 24 घंटे में न्यूनतम तापमान दो डिग्री तो अधिकतम तापमान 1.4 डिग्री बढ़ गया। शनिवार की रात 10 साल की सबसे गर्म रात रही। इससे पहले 2016 में 11.6 डिग्री तापमान रिकॉर्ड हुआ था

रात का पारा सामान्य से 6डिग्री ज्यादा
रात में बादल छाने और सुबह धुंध के चलते रात का पारा दो डिग्री बढ़कर 14 पर पहुंच गया। यह दिसंबर माह के सामान्य तापमान से 6 डिग्री ज्यादा है। वहीं दिन का पारा सूर्य निकलने से 1.2 डिग्री बढ़ 23.6 पर पहुंच गया, हालांकि यह सामान्य से दो डिग्री कम रहा। इस कारण हल्की ठिठुरन भी महसूस हुई।​​​​​​​

आगे : 36 घंटे बाद बढ़ेगी सर्दी

पिछले दो दिन से मेवाड़-वागड़ सहित उदयपुर में मध्य अरब सागर से उठे विक्षोभ के चलते हल्की बारिश और कोहरा है। अगले 36 घंटों में इस विक्षोभ का प्रभाव समाप्त हो जाएगा और बादल छंटने लगेंगेे। इससे दिन-रात का पारा फिर गिरेगा और सर्दी बढ़ेगी।

15 मिनट के सफर में लगे 35 मिनट

कोहरे से वाहन चालक परेशान रहे। डबोक से करीब 12 किमी दूर प्रताप नगर तक आने में 35 मिनट लग गए, जबकि मौसम साफ होने पर यह सफर मात्र 15 मिनट में पूरा हो जाता है।

समय दृश्यता
7 बजे 500
7:30 550
8:30 700
9:00 900
9:30 1000+

