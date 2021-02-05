पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BJP विधायक प्रताप लाल पर रेप का केस:मध्यप्रदेश की महिला ने लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप, कहा - शादी का झांसा देकर 3 साल से कर रहा था यौन शोषण

उदयपुर31 मिनट पहले
गोगुंदा विधायक प्रताप लाल भील। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
गोगुंदा विधायक प्रताप लाल भील। (फाइल)
  • राजस्थान में उदयपुर के गोगुंदा सीट से भाजपा विधायक हैं प्रताप लाल भील
  • विधायक से मामला जुड़ा होने के चलते जांच सीबीसीआईडी को सौंपी गई

उदयपुर के गोगुंदा सीट से विधायक प्रताप लाल भील के खिलाफ एक महिला ने रेप का केस दर्ज कराया है। मध्यप्रदेश के नीमच की रहने वाली महिला ने आरोप लगाया कि विधायक प्रताप ने शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोषण किया। महिला ने उदयपुर के आईजी सत्यवीर सिंह को लिखित शिकायत की। इसके बाद गोगुंदा थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। वहीं, विधायक के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला होने की वजह से अब इस मामले की जांच सीबीसीआईडी को सौंपी गई है।

महिला ने शिकायत में बताया कि करीब 3 साल पहले उसकी उदयपुर में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान प्रताप लाल भील से मुलाकात हुई थी। इसके कुछ वक्त बाद मेलजोल बढ़ गई। इसके कुछ दिनों बाद ही प्रताप लाल ने मुझे शादी का वादा किया और उदयपुर और नीमच में कई बार मेरे साथ संबंध बनाए। लेकिन, 3 साल का वक्त बीत जाने के बाद अब प्रताप लाल शादी के वादे से मुकर गया।

उदयपुर एसपी राजीव पचार ने बताया कि गुरुवार को महिला ने शिकायत दी थी। उसके आधार पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। लेकिन विधायक के खिलाफ केस होने की वजह से जांच सीबीसीआईडी को सौंपी गई है। वहीं, इस घटना के बाद से ही विधायक प्रताप लाल का मोबाइल फोन बंद है। उनके करीबियों ने बताया कि विधानसभा की कार्यवाही की तैयारियों के सिलसिले में विधायक जयपुर गए हुए हैं।

