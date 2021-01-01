पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  • Government Building Adorned, Corona Rescue And Vaccination Awareness Tableau Will Be Out, Teachers Will Sing National Anthem

गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारियां पूरी:सरकारी भवन सजे, कोरोना बचाव और वैक्सीनेशन की जागरूकता झांकी निकलेगी, शिक्षिकाएं गाएंगी राष्ट्रगान

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
शहर में गणतंत्र दिवस मनाने की पूरी तैयारियां हाे चुकी हैं। कलेक्ट्री, काेर्ट, नगर निगम सहित सभी सरकारी भवन लाइटों से जगमगा रहे हैं। लेकिन काेराेना के चलते आजादी के बाद दूसरी बार काेई सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं हाेंगे। इससे पहले 15 अगस्त को भी यही प्रोटोकॉल फॉलो किया गया था।

स्कूली बच्चों की जगह शिक्षिकाओं का समूह सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ राष्ट्रगान गाएगा। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना से बचाव और वैक्सीनेशन के प्रति जागरूकता की झांकी निकालेगा। बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को समारोह स्थल पर प्रवेश नहीं मिलने के चलते ना ताे प्रतिभा को सम्मानित किया जाएगा और ना ही स्वतंत्रता सेनानी या उनके परिजन काे।

स्क्रीनिंग के बाद देंगे मेहमानों को प्रवेश

जिला प्रशासन कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में भी जीवित स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों व स्वर्गीय स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की पत्नियों को आमंत्रित नहीं कर सका। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि सभी काे घर पर शुभकामना कार्ड भेजा गया है। गांधी ग्राउंड से पहले कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय में झंडा फहराया जाएगा।

सभी स्कूलों में सुबह 8.30 बजे तक झंडारोहण कर लिया जाएगा। परेड में पुलिस प्लाटून 2 और होमगार्ड प्लाटून 2 शामिल होंगे। इससे पहले चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमें सभी आमंत्रितों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करेगी। नाम, पते, मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करने के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

