पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Happy Mars But More Careful Because More Than 2 Thousand Marriages Will Take Place In The District For The Next 18 Days From Today

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाह समारोह:शुभ मंगल लेकिन ज्यादा सावधान,क्योंकि आज से अगले 18 दिन जिले में होंगी 2 हजार से ज्यादा शादियां

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उदयपुर. विवाह समारोह से एक दिन पहले ही मंगलवार को मेहमानों की संख्या और कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना की जांच करने पहुंचे एडीएम सिटी संजय शर्मा।
  • 8 महीने बाद कोरोनाकाल का पहला सावा जिसमें बैंड, बारात और रिसेप्शन, लेकिन मेहमान 100 ही होंगे

देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ बुधवार से सावे अनलॉक हो रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए ऐसा पहली बार होगा, जब बारात निकलेगी, बैंड बजेंगे और मंगल-चार भी होंगे, लेकिन मेहमान सिर्फ 100 होंगे। क्योंकि राज्य सरकार ने भी बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शादियों में अधिकतम 100 मेहमानों को ही बुलाने की पाबंदी लगाई है। इससे ज्यादा मेहमान बुलाए तो 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना और 2 साल की जेल हो सकती है।

चुनावों में पोलिंग बूथ और एग्जाम टाइम में परीक्षा केंद्रों का निरीक्षण करने वाले जिला-पुलिस प्रशासन के आला अधिकारी भी शादी समारोहों में मेहमानों की संख्या पर नजर रख रहे हैं। ऐसे समय हमें भी ज्यादा सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। ताकि संक्रमण न फैले। प्रशासन के आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि देवउठनी एकादशी के महामुहूर्त पर जिले में 400 शादियां होने जा रही हैं, जबकि 12 दिसंबर के आखिरी मुहूर्त तक 2000 से ज्यादा सावे होंगे। इनके लिए एडीएम सिटी सहित संबंधित उपखंड अधिकारियों के यहां अर्जियां लगी हैं।

कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा ने कहा कि सभी समाजों से अपील कर रहे हैं कि हम किसी का आयोजन नहीं रुकवाना चाहते, इसलिए 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान न बुलाएं। मकसद कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार रोकना है। मंगलवार को ही एडीएम सिटी संजय कुमार सहित अधिकारी शहर में 45 वैवाहिक स्थलों पर निगरानी के लिए पहुंचे। अधिकारियों ने सबसे मास्क पहने रहने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए प्रेरित किया।

निगरानी : प्रोटोकॉल की पालना के लिए अधिकारियों को सौंपे क्षेत्र

एडीएम सिटी संजय कुमार सूरजपोल, घंटाघर, धानमंडी, भूपालपुरा थाना क्षेत्र। गिर्वा एसडीएम डॉ. सौम्या झा हिरणमगरी, सवीना थाना क्षेत्र। तहसीलदार गिर्वा प्रतापनगर, गोवर्धन विलास थाना क्षेत्र के समारोह पर नजर रखेंगे। एसडीएम बड़गांव हाथीपोल और अंबामाता थाना क्षेत्र। तहसीलदार बड़गांव सुखेर के अलावा सभी एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, थानाधिकारी, एएसआई अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में आदेश की पालना कराएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें