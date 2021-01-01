पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन:जयपुर के बाद उदयपुर में सर्वाधिक हेल्थवर्कर, संख्या के लिहाज से टीके लगाने में हम नंबर-1

उदयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • जयपुर में 50977 हेल्थवर्कर, टीके आधे को ही, हमारे 40410 हेल्थवर्कर, टीके 73% को

उदयपुर में काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन प्राेग्राम के तहत पहले फेज में हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगाने का काम पूरा हो गया है। अकेले हेल्थ वर्कर्स की बात की जाए तो यहां संभाग मुख्यालय जयपुर के बाद इनकी संख्या सबसे ज्यादा संभाग मुख्यालय उदयपुर में ही है। इसके बावजूद हमने टीकाकरण का 73.22 प्रतिशत लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया।

जबकि जयपुर आधे यानी 52.2 प्रतिशत को ही टीके लगा पाया। सातों संभागों में हेल्थ वर्कर्स की संख्या और टीके लगाने के मामले में हम प्रदेश में अव्वल रहे हैं। जयपुर में 50977 हेल्थ वर्कर्स हैं। इनमें से 26206 को टीके लगे। उदयपुर में 40410 में से 29592 को टीके लगा दिए गए।

हालांकि लक्ष्य के हिसाब से देखें तो संभाग मुख्यालयों में जोधपुर 23044 हेल्थ वर्कर्स में से 20800 यानी 90.27% को टीके लगाकर लगाकर प्रदेश में पहले नंबर पर है। लेकिन जोधपुर के हेल्थ वर्कर की संख्या उदयपुर से आधी है। बता दें कि उदयपुर में प्रदेश के सबसे ज्यादा 6 मेडिकल कॉलेज हैं। इसी कारण यहां हेल्थ वर्कर भी ज्यादा हैं।

भास्कर सवाल : जिन हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को पहले फेज में टीके नहीं लगे, उन्हें कब लगेंगे?

सीएमएचओ : अब सरकार आदेश देगी तभी लगेंगे टीके
वैक्सीनेशन का पहला फेज सोमवार को समाप्त हो चुका है। लेकिन उदयपुर में अब भी 10 हजार 818 (26.78%) हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को टीका लगना शेष हैं। भास्कर ने इस बारे में सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी से सवाल पूछा तो वे बोले- जो हेल्थ वर्कर्स आखिरी दौर तक टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंचे उन्हें अब टीका नहीं लगाया जाएगा।

अगर प्रदेश सरकार फिर से टीका लगाने के आदेश जारी करेगी तो ही टीक लगाएंगे। ऐसे में ये सवाल यह भी उठता है कि जिन हेल्थ वर्कर्स को सर्दी-खांसी-बुखार की शिकायत थी और वे पहले फेज में टीका नहीं लगवा सके उन्हें टीका कब, कैसे लगेगा?

दूसरा फेज कल से : 4 हजार को लगेंगे टीके

उदयपुर में दूसरे फेज का वैक्सीनेशन 4 फरवरी से शुरू होगा। इसमें राजस्व विभाग के 4 हजार अफसर-कार्मिकों को टीके लगेंगे। अभी पुलिस अफसर-जवानों को टीके के आदेश नहीं मिले हैं।

