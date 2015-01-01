पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासनिक फेरबदल:IAS नीलाभ सक्सेना बने उदयपुर स्मार्ट स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ, वही RAS हिम्मत सिंह बारहठ बने नगर निगम आयुक्त

उदयपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान सरकार ने प्रशासनिक फेरबदल करते हुए उदयपुर में पिछले लंबे समय से रिक्त चल रहे नगर निगम आयुक्त और स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ के पद पर अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति कर दी है। गुरुवार देर रात सरकार ने आदेश जारी कर उदयपुर नगर निगम आयुक्त के पद पर राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा के अधिकारी हिम्मतसिंह बारहठ को नियुक्त किया है। वही स्मार्ट सिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के सीईओ के पद पर भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के अधिकारी नीलाभ सक्सेना को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है।

उदयपुर स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ नीलाभ सक्सेना
उदयपुर स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ नीलाभ सक्सेना

IAS - RAS की जोड़ी संभालेगी नगर निगम और स्मार्ट सिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड

उदयपुर नगर निगम आयुक्त और स्मार्ट सिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के पद पर इससे पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी कमर चौधरी जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे थे। लेकिन राज्य सरकार ने अब इस जिम्मेदारी को विभाजित करते हुए दो अधिकारियों को उदयपुर के विकास के लिए नियुक्त किया है। ऐसे में हिम्मत सिंह बारहठ जो उदयपुर के मोहनलाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय में रजिस्ट्रार के पद पर नियुक्त हैं। उन्हें नगर निगम आयुक्त बनाया गया है। वहीं अलवर में मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी भिवाड़ी इंटीग्रेटेड विकास प्राधिकरण अलवर में रहे भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के अधिकारी नीलाभ सक्सेना को स्मार्ट सिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है।

उदयपुर नगर निगम आयुक्त हिम्मत सिंह बारहठ
उदयपुर नगर निगम आयुक्त हिम्मत सिंह बारहठ

26 अक्टूबर से रिक्त था पद

उदयपुर नगर निगम आयुक्त और स्मार्ट सिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के सीईओ का पद 26 अक्टूबर से रिक्त चल रहा था। इससे पहले इन दोनों पदों पर भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के कमर चौधरी नियुक्त थे। लेकिन उनका जोधपुर ट्रांसफर होने के बाद से ही यह पद रिक्त चल रहे थे। वहीं अब राज्य सरकार ने देर रात आदेश जारी कर अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें