पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

‘वी केयर‘ की शुरुआत:आईसीएआई ने वरिष्ठ सीए सदस्यों की मदद के लिए ‘वी केयर‘ की शुरुआत की

उदयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाईल फोटो
  • फंड का पोर्टल केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल ने लॉन्च किया

इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया (आईसीएआई) ने अपने वरिष्ठ सीए सदस्यों की मदद के लिए ‘वी केयर‘ की शुरुआत की है। इसके तहत “चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट बेनोवोलेंट फंड (सीएबीएफ) का पोर्टल बनाया।

इसे केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल ने लाॅन्च किया। आईसीएआई के चेयरमैन अतुल कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट बेनोवोलेंट फंड (सीएबीएफ) एक ऐसा फंड है जिसे इंस्टीट्यूट ने अपने सदस्यों को संकट के समय आर्थिक सहयोग देने के लिए बनाया है।

ताकि अगर कोई भी मेंबर या उसका परिवार जीवन में किसी विपरीत परिस्थिति में हो तो इस फंड से वित्तीय मदद की जा सके। बताया कि कोई भी चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट इसमें एक लाइफ मेंबर बन सकता है और अपनी स्वेच्छा से इसमें सहयोग राशि दे सकता है ताकि सदस्यों की मदद की जा सकें।

इस फंड में सहयोग करने पर सदस्य को 80-जी का भी इनकम टैक्स में लाभ मिलेगा। सेंट्रल इंडिया रीजनल कौंसिल के चेयरमैन सीए देवेंद्र कुमार सोमानी ने बताया कि आईसीएआई ने संगठन से जुड़े 75 वर्ष से अधिक के सीए सदस्यों के लिए यह एक सामाजिक सुरक्षा कार्यक्रम है।

साेमानी ने अपने सात राज्यों के मेंबरों से इसमें लाइफ मेंबर बनने एवं स्वेच्छा से फंड में सहयोग राशि जमा करने की अपील की। उन्होंने सभी सदस्यों से आग्रह किया कि वे अपने साथ दूसरे सदस्यों को भी आगे लाकर इस फंड में सहयोग राशि देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें