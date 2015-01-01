पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पॉलिटिकल क्लास:पार्षद अभी जनता से दूर रहे तो अगले चुनाव में जनता हमसे दूर हो जाएगी

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्रीमाली ने भाजपा पार्षदों को दी नसीहत

भाजपा शहर जिलाध्यक्ष रवींद्र श्रीमाली ने पार्षदों को जनता से जुड़े रहने की नसीहत दी है। श्रीमाली ने कहा- आमजन से कनेक्ट हीं रहे तो लोग खुद को आपसे डिस कनेक्ट कर देंगे। इसका असर अगले चुनावों में दिखेगा, जब जनता हमसे भी दूर भागने लगेगी।

श्रीमाली नगर निगम बाेर्ड का एक साल हाेने और पंचायतीराज चुनाव निपटने के बाद बुधवार को भाजपा संगठन के समन्वय काे लेकर पार्षदाेें और मंडल पदाधिकारियाें की बैठक ले रहे थे। पार्टी कार्यालय में इस बैठक में मेयर जीएस टांक भी शामिल हुए। श्रीमाली ने पदाधिकारियाें और पार्षदाें काे संगठन की छवि बनाए रखने की सीख भी दी। यह भी कहा कि पार्षद वार्डाें में जरूरी कामाें की सूची संगठन और मेयर काे दें ताकि प्राथमिकता के अनुसार काम करवाए जा सकें।

मेयर बोले- अभी बजट कम है, अगले साल सुधरेगी स्थिति, फिर काम में आएगी तेजी
मेयर जीएस टांक ने कहा कि इस समय निगम के पास बजट कम है, लेकिन उम्मीद है कि अगले वित्तीय वर्ष में स्थिति सुधरेगी और निगम तेजी से विकास कार्य शुरू कर सकेगा। पार्षदाें के मन में काेई बात हाे ताे खुलकर जिलाध्यक्ष काे बताएं। ग्रामीण विधायक फूल सिंह मीणा, भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय परिषद सदस्य ताराचंद जैन, डिप्टी मेयर पारस सिंघवी, जिला महामंत्री गजपाल सिंह राठौड़, मनोज मेघवाल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह शक्तावत, राजकुमार चित्तौड़ा, विजयलक्ष्मी कुमावत भी माैजूद थे।

