वेदर अपडेट:फरवरी में गर्मी ने दिखाया असर, बुधवार को उदयपुर का तापमान पहुंचा 31 डिग्री पार

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
पिछोला झील किनारे बना उदयपुर का सिटी पैलेस। - Dainik Bhaskar
पिछोला झील किनारे बना उदयपुर का सिटी पैलेस।

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में फरवरी शुरू होते ही गर्मी अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर चुकी है। बुधवार को उदयपुर में तापमान 31 डिग्री सेल्सियस को पार कर गया। जो साल 2021 का अब तक का सबसे गर्म दिन है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार उदयपुर में अगले कुछ दिनों में तापमान में और अधिक इजाफा होने की संभावना है। जिसके बाद उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान बढ़कर 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस, वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस को पार कर सकता है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने के बाद पहाड़ी इलाकों से सर्द हवाओं का आना धीमा हो गया था। जिसके उदयपुर समेत प्रदेश के कई जिलों में सर्दी का असर कम पड़ने लगा है। वहीं पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से राजस्थान के कई इलाकों में बारिश होने की संभावना भी बढ़ गई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार राजधानी जयपुर भरतपुर बीकानेर जिलों में अगले 48 घंटों में बारिश होने की संभावना है।

बता दें कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से लेक सिटी उदयपुर में तापमान में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। जहां जनवरी में उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान 2.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया था। वही फरवरी की शुरू होते ही उदयपुर में गर्मी अपना असर दिखा रही है। जिससे उदयपुर के लिए न्यूनतम तापमान में भी बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिल रही है। और उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान बढ़कर 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस को पार कर गया है।

