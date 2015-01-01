पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फाॅस्टर केयर:लाॅकडाउन में देखी थी दाे भाइयाें की बदहाली, न खाना और न साेने की जगह थी, इंस्पेक्टर ने फाॅस्टर केयर से

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
थानाधिकारी हनवंत सिंह ने बच्चाें की फाॅस्टर से पालन-पाेषण की जिम्मेदारी ली
  • हाॅस्पिटल के ट्राेमा वार्ड के बाहर बैठे रहते थे दाेनाें भाई, मां की माैत हाे चुकी, पिता ध्यान नहीं देता था

हिरण मगरी थानाधिकारी हनवंत सिंह और उनके परिवार ने जसवंतगढ़ में झाड़ाेली निवासी 6 साल और 4 साल के दाे भाइयाें की परवरिश का जिम्मा लिया है। लाॅकडाउन के समय इन भाइयों की स्थिति दयनीय थी। न खाने और न साेने की व्यवस्था थी। दाेनाें काे कुछ दिन पहले ही सीडब्ल्यूसी ने मदर टेरेसा शेल्टर हाेम में शेल्टर किया था। वहीं से इंस्पेक्टर ने फाॅस्टर केयर में लिया है।

इंस्पेक्टर हनवंत सिंह की पत्नी डाॅ. लता सिंह ने बताया कि लाॅकडाउन के समय एमबी हाॅस्पिटल में जरूरतमंदाें काे खाना देने के लिए जाते थे। ट्राेमा सेंटर में दाेनाें बच्चे रहते थे और खाना लेने आते थे। पूछने पर उन्हाेंने बताया था कि मां की माैत हाे चुकी है। पिता हाॅस्पिटल के आस-पास काम करते हैं। जानकारी जुटाई तो पर पता चला कि पिता ध्यान नहीं देता है। इस पर फाॅस्टर केयर की जानकारी ली और फिर दाेनाें काे इसी नियम के तहत पालन-पाेषण का जिम्मा लिया। उन्हाेंने बताया कि तीन बेटे और एक बेटी है। वह भी दाेनाें काे अपने भाइयाें की तरह रख रहे हैं।

फाॅस्टर केयर यानी बच्चों को घर जैसा माहौल : अधिवक्ता हरीश पालीवाल ने बताया कि फाॅस्टर केयर के तहत वे बच्चे पालन-पाेषण में जाते हैं, जाे शेल्टर हाेम में रहते हुए गाेद नहीं जा रहे हैं। जाे भी दंपती उन्हें लेते हैं, बच्चों की सुपुर्दगी से पहले उनकी आर्थिक-सामाजिक स्थिति जानी जाती है। बच्चे उनके घर में उन्हीं के बच्चाें की तरह रहते हैं, लेकिन अभिभावक के रूप में दंपती का नाम नहीं दिया जाता। अभिभावक के रूप में अधीक्षक किशाेर-किशाेरी गृह समिति का नाम दिया जाता है। सीडब्ल्यूसी कभी भी चेक कर सकती है कि बच्चे किस हालत में रह रहे हैं। 18 साल की उम्र के बाद ये बच्चे कानूनी रूप से स्वतंत्र हाे जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें