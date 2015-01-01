पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:बीमा कर्मचारियाें ने विभिन्न मांगों पर किया प्रदर्शन, 26 को रखेंगे हड़ताल

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ऑल इंडिया इंश्योरेंस एम्पलाइज एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर बीमा कर्मचारियाें ने गुरुवार काे एलआईसी को शेयर बाजार में सूचीबद्ध करने के खिलाफ और 1 अगस्त 2017 से लंबित वेतन संशोधन के समाधान जैसी मांगों को लेकर मंडल कार्यालय में भाेजनावकाश के दाैरान प्रदर्शन किया। मंडल अध्यक्ष एमएल सियाल ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार से एलआईसी की आईपीओ योजना वापस लेने, सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों का विनिवेश व निजीकरण बंद करने, वेतनवृद्धि सुनिश्चित करने आदि मांगों काे लेकर नारेबाजी की गई। कहा कि बीमा कर्मचारी भी श्रमिक संगठनाें के साथ 26 नवम्बर को देशव्यापी एक दिवसीय हड़ताल में शामिल रहेंगेे। इससे पहले 25 नवंबर को भी हड़ताल की तैयारी में प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें