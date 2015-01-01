पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भ्रष्टाचार मिटाने में सहयोग देने वाले परिवादियों की पीड़ा:भ्रष्ट अफसरों को ट्रैप कराने के लिए दी थी मेहनत की कमाई, बरसों बाद भी नहीं मिली

उदयपुर
  • उदयपुर के 600 लोगों को 10-15 साल से है मालखाने में बंद रुपए मिलने का इंतजार

खुद की प्रॉपर्टी ट्रांसफर करवाने या छाेटे-छाेटे कामों की फाइल आगे बढ़ाने के नाम पर रिश्वत मांगने वाले अफसरों काे हम ट्रैप ताे करवा देते हैं, लेकिन हमारी मेहनत की कमाई फिर भी नहीं बचती। एसीबी ट्रैप के लिए हमसे ही रुपए लेती है और एविडेंस के रूप में जब्ती भी उसी रकम की दिखाती है।

ये रुपए हमें वर्षों तक वापस नहीं मिलते। 10-15 साल बाद निचली अदालत से वापस करने के आदेश हाे भी जाते हैं ताे मामला हाईकोर्ट में पहुंच जाता है। क्या रिश्वतखोर अफसर काे पकड़ाने के बाद हमें अपना पैसा वापस नहीं मिल सकता? ये सवाल उन परिवादियों के हैं, जिन्होंने भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) से शिकायत कर कई अफसरों और कर्मचारियों काे ट्रैप करवाया। उन्होंने अपनी यह पीड़ा एंटी करप्शन-डे पर हुई ऑनलाइन बैठक में एसीबी अफसरों काे बताई।

एसीबी प्रदेश में हर साल 300 मामले करती है ट्रेप
प्रदेश में एसीबी की 43 चौकियां हैं, जाे हर साल औसतन 300 ट्रैप करती है। इस दौरान फरियादियों से पांच हजार से लेकर एक लाख तक के रुपए की जुगाड़ करनी होती है, जाे जब्त होने के बाद काेर्ट मालखाने में जमा हाे जाती है। इन मामलों के फैसले में औसत आठ साल लगते हैं, वहीं संबंधित काेर्ट साल में 125-150 मुकदमों पर फैसला सुनाती है। अभी उदयपुर एसीबी-1 और 2 काेर्ट में करीब 600 केस विचाराधीन हैं। ऐसे में प्रदेश में यह संख्या हजारों में हाेगी। हालांकि परिवादी काे यह राशि चालान की तारीख से मय ब्याज लौटाई जाती है।

2008 में 25 हजार रु. जब्त 12 साल बाद भी नहीं मिले

केस-1 बांसवाड़ा एसीबी ने 8 अगस्त 2008 को जिला खेल अधिकारी कार्यालय के तत्कालीन कनिष्ठ लिपिक वीरेंद्र कुमार काे 5 हजार रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था। परिवादी ने 7 अगस्त 2008 काे शिकायत की थी कि पत्नी की बतौर अंशकालीन शारीरिक शिक्षक नियुक्ति के लिए 25 हजार मांग रहे हैं। मामले में 4 मार्च 2020 काे फैसला हुआ। वीरेंद्र काे एक साल की कैद सुनाई गई। काेर्ट से अपील मियाद गुजरने के बाद ट्रैप राशि परिवादी काे लौटाने के आदेश हुए। इसी बीच मामले में ऊपरी काेर्ट में अपील हो गई और राशि नहीं मिली।

पिछले हफ्ते जमादार को पकड़ाया, राशि जब्त

केस-2 एसीबी प्रतापगढ़ ने 5 दिसंबर, 2020 को जमादार रितेश को 2500 रुपए लेते गिरफ्तार किया था। शिकायत सफाईकर्मी कविता के पति अरुण ने की थी कि काम पर नहीं आने पर गैर हाजिरी नहीं डालने के बदले रुपए मांगे जा रहे हैं। एसीबी ने राशि जब्त कर परिवादी को बताया कि अब जब तक कोर्ट से फैसला नहीं आता, राशि कोर्ट मालखाने में रहेगी।

ब्याज पर लाते हैं रुपए

अमूमन परिवादियों के पास रिश्वत देने की राशि नहीं हाेती। वे ब्याज पर लेकर आते हैं और भ्रष्ट अधिकारी काे ट्रैप कराते हैं। ऐसे में वह ब्याज पर लिए रुपए लौटाने के लिए 10-15 साल तक इंतजार नहीं कर सकता।

भास्कर ने प्रशासनिक और लीगल एक्सपर्ट से जाना कैसे मिल सकती है परिवादियों को राहत

दिलीप सिंह चूंडावत, सेवानिवृत्त अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक, एसीबी
सरकार परिवादी काे रुपए लौटा सकती है
प्रशासनिक पहलू एसीबी चाैकियाें काे पहले से फंड जारी किया जाता है ताे वह लीगल समस्या हाेगी और एसीबी पार्टी बन जाएगी। हाेना यह चाहिए कि ट्रैप कार्रवाई के बाद सरकार की तरफ से परिवादी काे राशि लौटाई जाए और जब्त राशि काेर्ट का आदेश होने पर सरकार के खाते में आ जाए। इससे परिवादियों काे राहत मिलेगी। फिर भी नाेट की फाेटाे कॉपी वाला सुझाव काफी सुविधाजनक है।
संभव इसलिए
फंड राज्य सरकार जारी कर सकती है। गत दिनों मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के साथ एसीबी की हुई वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में यह बात प्रमुखता से उठी थी। सीएम का रिस्पॉन्स भी पॉजिटिव था।

गणेश शंकर तिवारी, वरिष्ठ सहायक निदेशक अभियोजन, एसीबी काेर्ट

​​​​​​​नोटों की कलर कॉपी को बना सकते हैं साक्ष्य
कानूनी पहलू चालान पेश होने के बाद जब्त राशि मालखाने में जमा हो जाती है। ट्रायल के दौरान ट्रैप नाेट एविडेंस ताे हाेता है, लेकिन नाेट के नंबर सबसे जरूरी होते हैं। ऐसे में ट्रैप जब्त नोटों की की रंगीन फाेटाे कॉपी करवाकर फर्द बने और यही फाेटाे कॉपी एविडेंस के रूप में काम आ जाए। चालान पेश होने के बाद राशि परिवादी काे लौटाई जाए। इसमें सरकार काे कदम उठाना चाहिए।​​​​​​​
संभव इसलिए ​​​​​​​
नाेटबंदी के समय 500-1000 के नाेट चलन से बाहर हो गए थे। तब एसीबी ने जब्त नाेटाें की रंगीन फाेटाे कॉपी कराई और साक्ष्य के रूप में काम में लिए। असल नाेट बैंक में जमा करा दिए।

