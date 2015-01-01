पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंजीनियरिंग एंट्रेंस:अब तक जेईई मेन की फॉर्म फिलिंग प्रोेसेस शुरू नहीं, 2021 के एग्जाम्स हो सकते हैं रीशिड्यूल

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंजीनियरिंग एंट्रेंस
  • तय शेड्यूल के अनुसार हर साल नवंबर तक समाप्त होती थी ज्वाइंट एंट्रेंस एग्जाम की आवेदन प्रक्रिया

कोविड-19 के कारण साल 2020 की मुख्य परीक्षाओं के रीशिड्यूल होने के बाद अब कोरोना का असर साल 2021 में होने वाले जेईई मेन पर पड़ता नजर आ रहा है। हर साल जेईई मेन की फॉर्म फिलिंग प्रक्रिया नवंबर तक समाप्त हो जाती थी, लेकिन इस साल नवंबर खत्म होने को है, पर अब तक फॉर्म फिलिंग प्रक्रिया शुरू ही नहीं हुई है।

ऐसे में जनवरी में होने वाला मेन फरवरी 2021 में व अप्रैल में होने वाला मेन मई-2021 में रिशेड्यूल किया जा सकता है। इधर, एनआईटी सिस्टम में अब तक दाखिले की प्रक्रिया चल ही रही है। जोसा काउसंलिंग के बाद अब एनआईटी की शेष सीटों के लिए सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग चल रही है। काउंसलिंग पूरी होने के बाद जिन छात्रों को उनका पसंदीदा कॉलेज नहीं मिला है, वे जेईई मेन को रिपीट कर सकते हैं।

हालांकि एनटीए ने प्रस्तावित जनवरी व अप्रैल मेन काे एक ही अटैम्प्ट माना है। काउंसलिंग देर तक चलने के कारण छात्रों की साल 2021 की तैयारियां भी देरी से शुरू होंगी। जेईई मेन का शेड्यूल बदलने के कारण सीधा असर जेईई एडवांस्ड पर भी पड़ेगा।

ऐसे में अगले साल का एडवांस्ड जून में संभव हो सकता है। वहीं एनटीए को सीबीएसई व अन्य बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट का भी ध्यान रखना होगा। इस बीच जेईई का रिवाइज्ड सिलेबस जारी होने के बाद मेन व एडवांस्ड के इंफॉर्मेशन ब्रोशर में सिलेबस को पूरा स्पष्ट किया जाएगा। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में समय लगने के कारण अगले साल मेन व एडवांस्ड का शेड्यूल बदलना तय ही माना जा रहा है।

