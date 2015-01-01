पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कंगना के भाई की शादी:भाई के हाथ पर कंगना ने खुद लगाई मेहंदी, हल्दी में बॉलिवुड गानों पर जमकर किया डांस

उदयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाई अक्षत के हाथ पर मेंहंदी लगाती कंगना और बहन रंगौली।
  • सुबह होटल में ही सबसे पहले गणेश पूजन हुआ, इसके बाद दोपहर 4 बजे बाद मेहंदी सेरेमनी फंक्शन शुरू हुआ

कंगना के भाई की मेहंदी सेरेमनी की शुरुआत बुधवार को राजस्थानी गीत 'केसरिया बालम पधारो म्हारे देश' से हुई। जो उदयपुर के होटल लीला में आयोजित की गई। होटल में इस वेडिंग को लेकर फूलों से सजावट कर राजस्थानी लुक दिया गया है। शादी में भाग लेने आज सुबह भी मेहमान उदयपुर पहुंचे। जो सीधे होटल गए।

सुबह होटल में ही सबसे पहले गणेश पूजन हुआ। इसके बाद दोपहर 4 बजे बाद मेहंदी सेरेमनी फंक्शन शुरू हुआ। जिसकी शुरुआत राजस्थानी लोक गीत कलाकारों की प्रस्तुति के साथ हुआ। इस दौरान 'मेरे रश्के कमर तूने पहली नज़र, जब नजर से मिलाई मज़ा आ गया' गाने पर कंगना ने भी जमकर डांस किया।

मेहंदी सेरेमनी के दौरान डांस करती कंगना।
मेहंदी सेरेमनी के दौरान डांस करती कंगना।

समारोह स्थल पर कंगना दोपहर बाद गोल्डीश लहंगा चुन्नी में नजर आई। मेहंदी सेरेमनी में भाई अक्षत के कंगना ने मेहंदी लगाई। दुल्हन प्रीति भी साथ बैठे नजर आ रही है। कंगना करीबी रिश्तेदार दूल्हे अक्षत के साथ सेल्फी लेते नजर आई। इस दौरान सेल्फी ले रहे रिश्तेदार का हाथ हिलने से बिंदास अंदाज़ में रहने वाली कंगना परिवार संग हंसी मज़ाक करती नजर आ रही है। शादी का मुख्य समारोह गुरुवार यानी कल होगा।

कंगना ने भाई के साथ काफी फोटो खिंचवाईं।
कंगना ने भाई के साथ काफी फोटो खिंचवाईं।
शादी में आए मेहमान कंगना के साथ सेल्फी लेते रहे।
शादी में आए मेहमान कंगना के साथ सेल्फी लेते रहे।
भाई अक्षत के साथ कंगना।
भाई अक्षत के साथ कंगना।
कंगना ने बहन रंगौली के साथ क्लिक की सैल्फी।
कंगना ने बहन रंगौली के साथ क्लिक की सैल्फी।
खाने में बने खास व्यंजन।
खाने में बने खास व्यंजन।
कंगना की बहन रंगौली परिवार के साथ।
कंगना की बहन रंगौली परिवार के साथ।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अर्नब को जमानत दी, पुलिस कमिश्नर से कहा- आदेश पर तत्काल अमल किया जाए - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें