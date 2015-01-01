पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वीरे दी वेडिंग:हिमाचल के लिए रवाना हुई कंगना रनौत, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- थैंक्यू उदयपुर हिमाचल के लिए रवाना हुई कंगना रनौत

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • हिमाचली संस्कृति की सदियों पुरानी परंपरा है धाम यानी भोज

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत शुक्रवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश में अपने होम टाउन सूरजपुर (भांबला) के लिए रवाना हुईं। इससे पहले उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया- उदयपुर में अच्छा समय बिताया-धन्यवाद। हम अपने परेंट्स द्वारा दिए जाने वाले ‘धाम’ (भोज) के लिए अपने घर जा रहे हैं। कंगना समेत रनौत और सांगवान परिवार के लोग भी हिमाचल के लिए रवाना हो गए। बता दें, कंगना के भाई अक्षत की शादी हरियाणा की रितु के साथ गुरुवार को उदयपुर में हुई थी। इसके तुरंत बाद कंगना अपने भाई अक्षत अौर भाभी रितु के साथ जिले के जगत गांव स्थित अंबिका मंदिर दर्शन-पूजन के लिए पहुंची थीं। इससे पहले बुधवार को मेहंदी-संगीत सेरेमनी हुई थी।

हिमाचली संस्कृति की सदियों पुरानी परंपरा है धाम यानी भोज

हिमाचल प्रदेश में शादी या अन्य मांगलिक अवसरों पर होने वाले भोज को ‘धाम’ और इसे बनाने वालों को बोटी कहा जाता है। कई परिवारों ने विरासत के रूप में खास रेसीपीज को धाम की शक्ल में पीढ़ी-दर-पीढ़ी सहेजा है। परंपरा के अनुसार आयोजन से कई दिन पहले बुजुर्ग औरतें अवसर के अनुरूप मंगल गीत गाते हुए मसाले छांटना और कूटना-पीसना शुरू करती हैं।

ग्यारह फीट लंबी, एक फीट चौड़ी व डेढ़ फीट गहरी चर (खड्डा) खोदी जाती है। अनुभवी बोटी सुबह स्नान कर नंगे पांव खाना बनाना शुरू करते हैं। पीतल के बड़े, वजन, संकरे मुंह वाले गोलाकार बर्तन (बटलोही) में व्यंजन पकाए जाते हैं। धाम के व्यंजनों में प्याज-लहसुन का उपयोग नहीं होता, बल्कि टमाटर, अदरक, पालक, हरी मिर्च से जायका बढ़ाते हैं। धाम में अमूमन आठ से दस डिश बनती हैं, जिन्हें कुछ परिवार बढ़ा देते हैं। खाना भी अकसर पत्तल पर ही परोसा जाता है और हाथ से खाया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें